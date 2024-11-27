Former Buccaneer star Shaq Barrett is coming out of retirement. Will he return to Tampa Bay?

Bucs Report – Special to News Talk Florida

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett is seeking to come out of retirement, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Barrett has formally requested reinstatement from the reserve/retired list. Notably, Barrett was a member of the Miami Dolphins when he initially announced his retirement in July, meaning the Dolphins still hold his contractual rights.

Shaquil Barrett’s plans to come out of retirement may face complications. Initially, Barrett had stated that his decision to retire was clear-cut, having considered it for some time. However, his resolve seemed to waver in August when he expressed no intention of returning, yet left the door slightly ajar by mentioning that if he were to make a comeback, it would only be with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his five-year tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shaquil Barrett established himself as a formidable force, accumulating 45 sacks while contributing to the team’s Super Bowl victory and earning two Pro Bowl selections. Although it’s uncertain whether Barrett’s affinity for the Buccaneers remains unchanged, one thing is clear: in order for Tampa Bay to reunite with their former standout edge rusher, the Miami Dolphins would first need to waive Barrett, relinquishing their contractual rights to him.

There would be a lot of hurdles to jump for Barrett to return to the Bucs. This is best described by Fox Sports Greg Auman.

“I would not take this news as suggesting Barrett is returning immediately to the Bucs. Miami has his rights and the trade deadline has passed, so he can only play for the Dolphins unless they rescind his rights.”

