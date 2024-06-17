France is one of Euro 2024 favorites and they finally hit the pitch this afternoon 3 p.m. on Fox.

Today is Day 4 of the Euro 2024 events and all eyes are on France one of the fan favorites with the group stage of this major soccer tournament, featuring some exciting Monday matchups on Fox. The network serves as America’s English-language outlet for this year’s UEFA EURO 2024, providing continuous coverage. Four broadcast teams will be stationed in Germany to provide live commentary for every match of UEFA EURO 2024 from Friday, June 14, through Sunday, July 14.

The Euro 2024 tournament marquee match of the day with France and Austria. World Cup runner-up France, considered one of the favorites, will start its campaign in Dusseldorf against Austria. The French national team, spearheaded by the skilled Kylian Mbappé, is striving for a robust beginning in the Euro 2024 tournament.

France has recently faced Austria in some notable matches. In September 2022, they achieved a 2-0 victory against Austria at home in the Nations League. In an earlier encounter, Austria was able to secure a 1-1 draw against France, with Mbappé netting a late equalizer. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this thrilling rivalry!

The other teams in Group D are Poland and the Netherlands. The kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) 3 p.m. ET

UEFA EURO 2024 Broadcast Teams:

Play-by-Play / Match Analysts

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan

Derek Rae and Robert Green

Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton

Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves