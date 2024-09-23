“Hurricane CAM destroys USF in Tampa Bay”

by Marc James

A Hurricane named “CAM” headed to make a direct hit at Raymond James Stadium when the University of Miami came to Tampa Saturday night to face the USF Bulls.

Led by the current Heisman Trophy favorite Cam Ward, the Canes marched right down the field on their opening drive as Damien Martinez rushed for a 2-yard Touchdown to go up 7-0.

After a ridiculous 57-yard field goal by Nico Grammatica to cut the lead to 7-3, USF did something that no team has done to Miami all season; they took a lead on the Canes 9-7 when Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown pass on a trick play from wide receiver Sean Atkins.

Both teams battled back & forth throughout the entire second quarter when USF took a 15 to 14 lead on a 45-yard field goal by John Cannon with 2:39 left in the half. That lead & score would be their last of the game.

On the Canes ensuing possession, Cam Ward delivered a Dime pass to portal transfer Sam Brown who took it all the way for a 76-yard touchdown to put Miami back in front 22-15 after a successful 2-point conversion.

With just over a minute & a half left from their 19-yard line, Bulls QB Byrum Brown found Ta’ron Keith wide open for 64 yards all the way down to the Miami 17-yard line.

After kicking field goals from 58, 51, & 45 yards, Bulls kicker John Cannon shanked a 31-yarder which protected Miami’s touchdown lead into halftime.

USF received the kickoff to open up the third quarter, but there offense was stifled for a

3 & out series.

Miami capitalized on their first two possessions of the second half culminating with back-to-back

1 yard rushing touchdowns by Damien Martinez to give the Canes a 36-15 lead & put the final nail in USF’s coffin.

Canes didn’t stop there adding two more scores with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward to “X-Man” Xavier Restrepo & a 91-yard take it to the house rushing touchdown by true freshman Jordan Lyle which capped off a resounding, dominant 50-15 blowout win for The “U.”

Miami has scored 50 points for the third time this season. This is the first time they have done this since the 2001 “GOAT” National Champions. Canes head coach Mario Cristobal is showing why his master plan is working to perfection in Year 3.

Cam Ward was absolutely brilliant again

throwing for 404 yards, 3 TDs, & an interception which his receiver let slip out of his hands.

On the season, Ward is averaging 360 yards passing per game, completing 72.4% with 14 TDs & 2 Interceptions.

Let’s play Jeopardy: Best College Football Player in America.

Answer: Who is Cam Ward?

The scariest part is he’s only just begun his Heisman Trophy campaign.

Even scarier thought to ponder, the Miami Hurricanes could be “The Best Colege Football Team in America.”