In The Post Brady Era: Are The Bucs A Contender Or Are they Rebuilding or Both?

By: The Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

Given that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been able to reach the playoffs in three consecutive years and were Super Bowl champions recently, talk of a full rebuild would seem a little odd.

Nonetheless, there have been some monumental changes at the franchise in the offseason, which has led to questions about whether the team needs to enter a full rebuild mode.

Brady’s retirement has created questions about rebuild

Tom Brady’s decision to retire has only fanned the flames around the question of whether the Buccaneers need to go into a mode of a full rebuild.

Of course, it is only natural when a player of Brady's quality leaves a team that rebuilding concerns start to arise. Throughout his career, Brady was a player that many could rely on.

Mayfield replaces him but will he bridge the gap?

Brady has since been replaced by a Baker Mayfield vs Kyke Trask quarterback competition. One that most experts expect Mayfield to win.

Mayfield, who is entering his seventh year has the experience, although he has been far from consistent. He can provide a number of great moments when on the field, but he can also have head-scratching moments that ultimately end up costing his team. Unfortunately, the team still needs to make some additions and adjustments to pit either quarterback in a winning situation.

The Bucs have lost key players on the offense with Rob Gronkowski also retiring (again), Leonard Fournette an Donovan Smith leaving via free agency. To name a few.

Problems exist for the Bucs

The team wasn’t great under head coach Todd Bowles in his first year.

They may have been able to win the NFC South, but they ended up with an 8-9 and were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game.

There were issues on the field, with the poor offensive line also creating issues for the running back department. The team averaged a league-low of 76.9 rushing yards per game last season. It was a big part of their offensive playbook in the past, and this is an issue that needs to be rectified.

A full rebuild may not be in the cards

Nonetheless, the talk of a full rebuild does appear to be an overreaction. The moves that the team has been making in the offseason would certainly suggest that they do not appear to be moving toward a process of chopping and change, either.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Rachaad White still on the team, perhaps the only immediate need WAS to find a quarterback. Mayfield may not be the long-term answer, but he could potentially be a player that helps bridge the gap and gives the Bucs the opportunity to finish atop the NFC South once again and play playoff football.