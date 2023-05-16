The University of Tampa is the overall top seed as they advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA D-II Softball Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 1 University of Tampa Softball Team their first-ever super regional appearance and will be the host team.

INSIDE THE GAME

Final: #1 Tampa 2, #4 Alabama-Huntsville 1

Records: Tampa 43-3 (28-2 SSC), Alabama-Huntsville 46-11 (25-4 GSC)

Location: Naimoli Family Softball Field | Tampa, Fl.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Spartans would get their first three runners on base to start the game. Avery Perkins would record a productive out with a ground ball to bring home Lauren Fantone for the game’s first run. | 1-0 Tampa, End 1st

Alabama-Huntsville would respond with a run to tie the game up. | 1-1 Tie, Mid 2nd

After four scoreless innings, the Spartans would score a run due to a Chargers miscue throwing error. Mackenzie Allen scored on the play. | 2-1 Tampa, Mid 7th

With bases-loaded and one out in the inning, Kate DeSimone was looking to get out of trouble with the Charger’s two hitters approaching the plate. Stephanie Balmer was in the right place at the right time with a line drive to here. She then threw it to first base to clinch a spot in the super regionals for Tampa. | 2-1 Tampa, Final

INSIDE THE STATS :

Freshman Gwen McGinnis would get the start in the circle. McGinnis started the first 3 innings. She gave up 1 run, and 2 walks on 45 pitches with a strikeout.

DeSimone came into relief for McGinnis. DeSimone received her fifth win of the season to improve her record to 5-0. She went 4 strong to close out the game giving up no runs on 7 hits and 3 strikeouts.

Balmer: 1-2

Perkins: 0-3 & RBI

UP NEXT:

The Spartans will host their first-ever super regional against Auburn-Montgomery starting on May 18-19.

*Best of 3 Series*