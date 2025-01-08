Jaguars request permission to interview offensive coordinator Liam Coen for their head coaching opening

By – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their Sunday night wild-card round matchup with the Washington Commanders.

This is a time where the team doesn’t need any distractions, but this is the NFL so, here comes the distractions.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to interview Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen for their head coaching position.

“The #Jaguars have just put in a request to interview #Bucs OC Liam Coen, source said, his first known request for this cycle.”

Coen is in hos first year as an NFL offensive coordinator, but that didn’t stop the Carolina Panthers from hiring Dave Canales last year, and it’s not stopping the Jags from at least considering amother first-year coordinator for their head coaching opening.

The NFL really needs to figure out a way to keep teams from doing this before the playoffs. Its just odd, and honestly annoying. That said, we don’t want the Bucs to be the franchise that gets labeled as not letting their coaches advance their careers. So here we are, days from the biggest game of the season, and we have non-playoff teams impacting preparations of a team in the playoffs. Make it make sense.

