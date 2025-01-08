Prime Video announces their studio host team for the NBA

RANT SPORTS – Prime Video NBA Studio team

Prime Video has announced that acclaimed sports journalist Taylor Rooks will host its new NBA studio show, with NBA legends Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki to serve as studio analysts. The inaugural season of Prime Video’s NBA coverage, set to debut in October 2025.

Rooks will bring a fresh and authentic perspective as the host of Prime Video’s NBA pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. She currently serves as a feature reporter for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football and is a host and reporter at Bleacher Report and TNT Sports.

The Nowitzki file

Nowitzki will bring his unique perspective and deep basketball knowledge to Prime Video’s NBA coverage as an analyst. The former Dallas Maverick forward was a 14-time All-Star, and twice in 2007 and again in 2011 the NBA MVP award winner.

Playing for the Mavs he became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and the first European-born player to surpass 30,000 career points. He led the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2011, was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team

Nowitzki retired as the sixth-highest scorer in NBA history. In 2023, he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Griffin joins the party

Griffin, who will also be joining Prime Video as an analyst, was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. That same year he earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors. A six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, Griffin became one of the league’s most dominant forwards during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin’s honors include winning the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where his iconic dunk over a car captivated audiences worldwide.

Playing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, Griffin accumulated over 14,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 3,000 assists, showcasing his versatility as both a scorer and playmaker.

The NBA and Prime Video deal is International

Prime Video’s groundbreaking 11-year global agreement with the NBA was announced in July 2024, marking a significant expansion of the streaming service’s live sports offerings. The new studio show, to be based in Los Angeles at the Prime Video studios.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Prime Video will present exclusive global coverage of 66 regular-season NBA games, including an opening week doubleheader, a new Black Friday NBA game, and all games from the Knockout Rounds of the Emirates NBA Cup, including the in-season tournament’s Semifinals and Finals.

Prime Video will also present exclusive coverage of every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, first and second-round playoff games, and Conference Finals in six of the 11 years of the deal.

The streaming giant will distribute its package of games in the U.S. and internationally, with an expanded package of games in select territories. They include Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland. This expanded package includes a minimum of 20 additional primetime regular season games each year, a Conference Finals series each year, and the NBA Finals in six of the 11 years.

As part of the agreement, Prime Video Channels will also be the strategic partner and third-party global channels store. Additional they will help distribute NBA League Pass, the NBA’s subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, in the U.S. and internationally.