Jake Mangum goes 4 for 4 in second MLB game to help the Rays beat Pirates 6-1 in first night game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Mangum got two hits from each side of the plate to finish 4 for 4 in his second major league game, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night in their first game under the lights at Steinbrenner Field.

The Rays had just four players with a four-hit game all of last season.

The 29-year-old Mangum, who made his big league debut on Sunday, got his first career hit in the third inning and then stole his first base. He finished with a double, three singles and two RBIs.

Tampa Bay took control after sending 10 men to the plate in a four-run fourth that Mangum capped with a single up the middle, scoring two.

Mangum also scored from second in the sixth when José Caballero hit a deep shot that went off the glove of right fielder Jack Suwinski.

Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and no walks. Drew Rasmussen (1-0), coming back from his third elbow procedure, rejoined the starting rotation and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, while striking out four.

Pittsburgh starter Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

In the fourth, Jonathan Aranda hit his fourth double in four games. Then Christopher Morel singled in Junior Caminero to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

Kameron Misner’s stand-up double made it 2-0 on the Rays’ fourth straight. Mangum added a two-run single.

Key stat

Tampa Bay went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

The teams meet again Tuesday as the Rays continue a season-opening six-game homestand at their temporary ballpark. RHP Shane Baz starts for Tampa Bay. The Pirates had not announced a starter.

