Tavares earns Hockey Stick Fittings March award

Tavares Heats Up in March to win Hockey Stick Fittings Award

Few players in the NHL embody consistency and leadership quite like John Tavares, and this March, the veteran forward took his game to another level. The 34-year-old Maple Leafs center has been named the HockeyStickFittings.com Sniper of the Month after an outstanding offensive run—burying 13 goals in 15 games, including three multi-goal performances that helped propel Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tavares’ scoring surge is a reminder of why he was selected first overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. While younger stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner often take the spotlight in Toronto, the former captain remains an integral piece of the puzzle. His hockey IQ, elite positioning, and ability to capitalize on scoring chances have been on full display, making him a nightmare for opposing goaltenders.

One Last Shot at Glory for Tavares?

With Tavares in the final year of his current contract, the clock is ticking on his best opportunity to secure an elusive Stanley Cup championship. Despite the Maple Leafs’ consistent regular-season dominance, their postseason struggles are well-documented. The franchise’s inability to advance beyond the second round in the salary-cap era has frustrated both fans and players alike.

“THE CANADIENS COME BACK FROM DOWN 3-1 IN THE SERIES AND ELIMINATE TORONTO 🤯 THE MAPLE LEAFS HAVE NOW LOST EIGHT STRAIGHT SERIES-CLINCHING GAMES AND EXTEND THEIR LEAGUE-LEADING 54-YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP DROUGHT.”

— ESPN (@ESPN), JUNE 1, 2021

This year, Tavares is doing everything in his power to help rewrite that script. His scoring touch and veteran presence could be the difference in a deep playoff run—if the Leafs can overcome their past demons.

The Stick Behind the Scoring Surge

Tavares’ success isn’t just about raw talent—his equipment plays a key role as well. The CCM Tacks XF Pro, his weapon of choice, is built for powerful, accurate shots from any angle. With a mid kickpoint and a feather-light 376g construction, the stick provides the perfect balance of strength and precision—ideal for Tavares’ game, which relies on quick releases and finishing scoring chances in high-danger areas.

