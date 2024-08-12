Jeffrey Springs And Bullpen Stymie Orioles Bats, Rays Avoid Sweep With 2-1 Win

St. Petersburg, FL – Jeffrey Springs resembled the 2023 Springs as he worked into the sixth inning. Edwin Uceta and Manny Rodriguez continue to impress and Pete Fairbanks slams the door in the ninth as the Rays avoided a sweep defeating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

Manny Rodriguez (2-2, 2.01 ERA) picks up the win for Tampa Bay who improve to 59-58. Pete Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth in earning his 23rd save.

Craig Kimbrel (6-4, 4.21 ERA) took the loss for the Orioles who fall to 70-49. It’s the first loss the Orioles have suffered against the Rays since June 2, snapping a 6-game win streak against them.

Anthony Santander hit his 35th homer to open the top of the fourth inning on a 3-2 pitch from Rays starter Jeffrey Springs giving the Orioles the 1-0 lead.

Springs worked into the sixth inning for the first time since April 8, 2023 when he worked seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics. He departed after allowing an infield single to Gunnar Henderson to open the inning. He was replaced by Edwin Uceta who kept the Orioles off the scoreboard. Springs final line was five innings four hits, one earned run (homerun to Santander) while striking out eight and walking none. He made 83 pitches with 58 for strikes.

“Today’s stuff was probably the best we have seen.” Manager Kevin Cash said of Springs performance. “Most consistent, between the fastball carry and the changeup location.”

Springs says his stuff is getting there. “I made some mechanical tweaks but its improving. I feel that each bullpen, each day I’m getting back to how I have to move down the mound. The stuff’s starting to catch up. A lot of work to do but I’m pretty happy to be where I’m at today.”

Albert Suarez worked 6.2 scoreless innings allowing four hits while striking out five and walking one. He threw 94-pitches with 57 for strikes. The 6.2 scoreless innings marked a career high.

He was replaced by left-handed reliever Cionel Perez who was greeted with a double by pinch hitter Jose Caballero and a RBI single by Dylan Carlson to tie the game at 1-1.

Caballero’s double extended his hitting streak to six straight games. Carlson joins Jonny DeLuca (10, 2024) and Osleivis Basabe (8, 2023) as Rays with 6 or more RBI in their first eight games with the club.

Manny Rodriguez worked into a jam in the eighth inning but retired pinch hitter Adley Rutschman with two on and two out to keep the game tied at 1-1.

Craig Kimbrel, who has been removed as the Orioles closer, came in to face the Rays in the bottom of the eighth and allowed a sacrifice fly off the bat or Curtis Mead to plate Brandon Lowe with the go-ahead run. In the inning he walked three batters (one intentional) and allowed four stolen bases.

Pete Fairbanks entered in the ninth inning and allowed a 2-out hit to Cedric Mullins but struck out three in the inning to pick up his 23rd save. He has now converted 13 consecutive save opportunities.

Roster Move:

Tyler Alexander was optioned to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Taking his spot n the 26-man roster was right handed reliever Cole Sulser was recalled from Durham.

Up Next For Rays:

Tampa Bay continues their homestand against the Houston Astros Monday night at 6:50 p.m. Taj Bradley (6-6, 3.07 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay. Houston will counter with left-hander Framber Valdez (11-5 3.46 ERA).