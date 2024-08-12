Miami Marlins Win Final Game of Series Against Padres After Wild Ending!

Miami Marlins Triumph Over Padres in Series Finale Through Dramatic Finish

The Miami Marlins interrupted the San Diego Padres’ impressive seven-game winning streak with an electrifying conclusion at their Sunday’s clash. The game, ending with a victory for the Marlins (MIA 7, SD 6), saw an intense moment in the ninth inning, highlighting just how narrow the margins in baseball can be.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres nearly tied the game with what seemed like a solo home run. The crowd held its breath as the ball soared towards the outfield, only for it to hit the top of the wall and deflect off left fielder Kyle Stowers. What was initially celebrated as a home run was promptly overruled by the umpires upon further discussion, concluding it was an automatic double instead.

According to MLB Rule 5.05(a)(8), a ball that hits the ground or is deflected by a fielder into the stands is considered a double. If the defender had driven the ball directly over the wall without it first contacting the ground, it would be classified as a home run. In this instance, the ball’s contact with the wall before being touched by Stowers resulted in the ruling of a double, much to the frustration of Padres manager Mike Shildt.

“(The umpires) gave me no explanation. Told me it was overturned and a ground rule double,” divulged Shildt post-game. “The rule is if it hits the wall, hits the defender, and goes over the wall, it’s a double.”

Luis Campusano, the next batter for the Padres, was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, striking out and leaving Kim stranded as the potential tying run.

This loss was a rare hiccup for the Padres, who have shown resilience in their recent matches. They managed to tie the score in the eighth inning or later in each of their last four games leading up to Sunday. Despite the setback, the Padres boast an impressive 16-3 record over their last 19 games, positioning themselves just three games behind the NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers.