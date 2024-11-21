Good afternoon, members of the Pinellas County commissioners.

I am Jim Williams, and I have formulated a strategy to advance negotiations with the Tampa Bay Rays, targeting an agreement that satisfies all stakeholders in both the immediate and distant future. The plan involves utilizing Al Lang Field for the 2026-2028 seasons while the completion of the Gas Light District project is done by hopefully late 2028 or 2029.

Allocate a portion of the insurance funds from the Tropicana incident to consult with Major League Baseball representatives on the requirements to upgrade Al Lang Field into a temporary venue for the Rays. Consider expanding the seating to accommodate 10 to 15 thousand fans, transforming it into a showcase stadium for the Rowdies and potentially an expansion women’s professional soccer league team, benefiting both the city and Stu Sternberg, the team’s owner.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed his desire for baseball to remain in the Bay Area, and the topic of team relocation was not discussed at the owners’ meeting in New York. I believe that he and his team will collaborate with the city to prepare Al Lang Stadium for baseball. Representatives of MLB have been working in Sacramento making their minor league park ready for the Athletics, who will play there for the next three years while their stadium in Las Vegas is being completed.

In the 1970s, as a television producer/director, every team wanted to broadcast a game from Al Lang Stadium, showcasing the stunning views of the bay, the pier, and the downtown skyline. It can be an excellent opportunity for baseball fans to savor the local restaurants and eateries.

With a vibrant downtown business community, young professionals can unwind with a drink after work and take in a baseball game. On weekends, families and vacationers can head downtown, perhaps for their first-ever visit, to watch games at Al Lang Stadium, enjoy their time, and look forward to returning.

That sets things up for the coming years, they’ll find that attending Rays’ baseball games is an enjoyable experience, especially with the short journey to the team’s new stadium, which promises even more excitement.

In the long term, the agreement reached in July should be respected. While adjustments are common, passing the bonds would demonstrate to the world that St. Petersburg is not merely a retirement destination but a vibrant city with world-class amenities, eager to welcome baseball fans.

Throughout the Rays’ frequently turbulent journey to secure a new stadium, this moment stands as the most tangible step towards realization. It’s time to leave the past behind and commence a new era with the Gas Light District project, placing the Rays stadium at its heart.

Allow me to conclude with the fact that I reported on the stadium deal that relocated the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore, as well as the Expos’ move to Washington, as a featured columnist for the Washington Examiner. Believe me when I say that I have witnessed some intense city and county council meetings in my time. However, ultimately, both the Ravens and the Nationals deals proved beneficial for their respective cities and the DMV area. Indeed, these processes are complex, but they yield rewards if one takes a long-term perspective rather than focusing on the immediate.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Respectfully

Jim Williams

Jim Williams takes pride in his roots, having grown up in Lutz and being an alumnus of Chamberlain High School’s class of 1972. After graduating from USF, he embarked on a career at WTOG TV. There, he produced the John McKay Show, as well as the Rowdies NASL games, and hosted pregame shows for 80 baseball games featuring teams like the Cardinals, Mets, Tigers, Pirates, Red Sox, White Sox, Reds, and Phillies, all of which were televised on WTOG.

He went on to become a seven-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director, writer, and broadcast executive for five regional cable sports networks, as well as directing events for USA, ESPN, and various other networks. He is a media consultant based in Washington D.C. and serves as the Managing Editor of News and Sports for Talk Florida.