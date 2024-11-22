USF earns win in their first game at Myrtle Beach Invitational

by Carter Brantley

USF managed to sneak away with a day 1 victory in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, taking down the University of Portland Pilots 74-68.

The Bulls got another solid group effort, with 4 players cracking double-digit point totals, but none finishing with more than the 13 points that guard Kobe Knox poured in for the game.

In an evenly fought game with neither team posing any real advantage at the free throw and three-point line, in rebounding, or turnovers, it was this well-balanced approach that pushed the Bulls to the finish line as victors.

Guard Brandon Stroud contributed 11 points and 6 rebounds, matching Knox’s rebound totals giving the Bulls a surprising strength on the boards from their backcourt.

Stroud was also the team’s leader in assists with 4.

Big man Jamille Reynolds racked up 10 points and 6 rebounds as well, as USF’s team effort made for some compelling basketball.

The Bulls’ bench was led by former FSU Seminole forward De’Ante Green and guard Kasen Jennings, who each scored 7 points off the pine.

Defensively, the Bulls managed to hold UP to under 40% shooting from the field while snagging six steals.

Portland got a big contribution from 6’6 guard Max Mackinnon, as he managed 17 points, 8 boards, and 5 assists Thursday afternoon.

Pilots big man Austin Rapp managed 11 points and 8 rebounds as well, as the Australian native had to deal with Reynolds in the paint.

The win advanced USF’s record to 3-2 for the season, while the Pilots fell to 2-3 to start their season.

USF takes on Middle Tennessee Friday afternoon in their 2nd matchup of the invitational.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee will prove to be a tough matchup, as they’re 4-1 to start their year off after an 83-81 overtime victory over the Ohio Bobcats Thursday afternoon.

The Bulls haven’t faced an offense this high-powered since their season opener against UF.

Hopefully, they can reign the Blue Raiders’ offense in and limit star guard Jestin Porter, as he dropped 24 on Ohio in the victory Thursday afternoon.

But for now, the Bulls are sitting happy at 3-2 and hoping to pull off a bit of an upset Friday afternoon.