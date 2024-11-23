Joe Wiz Tipsheet for Nov. 23-24 – Plenty to look at this weekend in betting.

Army vs Notre Dame Yankee Stadium will be the location for Saturday night’s anticipated showdown with No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 19 Army. The Irish are a heavy 14-point favorite against the undefeated Black Knights with the O/U for this matchup set at 44 points. It’s been eight straight games of pure domination by the Irish, who have outscored their opponents, 343-85, during their eight-game winning streak. It will be a daunting task on Saturday night for Army, but the Black Knights are undefeated for a reason. They hold the nation’s best-rushing offense and rank fifth in total defense in the country. Will Army continue to roll or will their luck run out against the Irish? We think the Black Knights at +14 will cash out the ticket. JMU at Appalachian StateIt was just last year that the Mountaineers went into Harrisonburg and knocked off the undefeated Dukes. Can Appalachian State knock of the Dukes again on Saturday? James Madison goes into Boone with revenge on its mind as seven-point favorites and the O/U marked at 59 points. The key ingredient to James Madison’s success this season is offense, scoring 32 or more points in all of its eight wins so far this season. The Dukes come in averaging 35 ppg during their three-game win streak. Appalachian State might be 4-5, but they are 3-1 at home this fall and need two more wins to get bowl-eligible.Both of James Madison’s losses this season have come on the road. The last two contests between these two squads have been decided by four points or fewer. We expect another close affair between these two clubs and are taking the points with the home dog. Wake Forest at Miami No. 8 Miami looks to bounce back after losing its first game of the season against Georgia Tech two weeks ago.The Hurricanes welcome Wake Forest to Miami Gardens as 24.5-point home favorites with the O/U set at 66.5 points. With facing a Wake Forest defense that ranks 118th in the country, Heisman candidate Cam Ward is potentially lined up to have a monster game. Miami, who will be rested coming off the bye week, has the top total offense in the nation and has scored 50 or more points in five of its 10 games this season. The Demon Deacons come in averaging over 27 ppg in their last four games and have scored 30+ points five times this season. With all those factors, we say play Over the total.Odds via Offers.bet Don’t get bit by the dog!Oregon State +13 over Washington State BYU at Arizona State No. 21 Arizona State looks to stay perfect at Mountain America Stadium this fall as they host No. 14 BYU as three-point home favorites with the O/U set at 48.5 points. BYU is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of Kansas.We were all over that play by betting against the Cougars and cashed out with the Jayhawks pulling off the upset. BYU now has to go to Tempe to face a Sun Devils team that doesn’t lose at home, and is 8-2 straight up and ATS. We lean here with the home chalk and the Sun Devils. Don’t get bit by the dog! UCLA +6 over USC