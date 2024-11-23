Joe Wiz Tipsheet for Nov. 23-24 – Plenty to look at this weekend in betting.

|RANT Sports – This is a big week for the Joe Wiz Tipsheet. We have a New York/New Jersey derby in the MLS quarterfinals. There is a ton of action in college football and the NFL.The Premier League is all kicking off. And, of course, basketball is heating up. Read more here.
|College Football Week 13
|Army vs Notre DameYankee Stadium will be the location for Saturday night’s anticipated showdown with No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 19 Army. The Irish are a heavy 14-point favorite against the undefeated Black Knights with the O/U for this matchup set at 44 points. It’s been eight straight games of pure domination by the Irish, who have outscored their opponents, 343-85, during their eight-game winning streak. It will be a daunting task on Saturday night for Army, but the Black Knights are undefeated for a reason. They hold the nation’s best-rushing offense and rank fifth in total defense in the country. Will Army continue to roll or will their luck run out against the Irish? We think the Black Knights at +14 will cash out the ticket.JMU at Appalachian StateIt was just last year that the Mountaineers went into Harrisonburg and knocked off the undefeated Dukes. Can Appalachian State knock of the Dukes again on Saturday? James Madison goes into Boone with revenge on its mind as seven-point favorites and the O/U marked at 59 points. The key ingredient to James Madison’s success this season is offense, scoring 32 or more points in all of its eight wins so far this season. The Dukes come in averaging 35 ppg during their three-game win streak. Appalachian State might be 4-5, but they are 3-1 at home this fall and need two more wins to get bowl-eligible.Both of James Madison’s losses this season have come on the road. The last two contests between these two squads have been decided by four points or fewer. We expect another close affair between these two clubs and are taking the points with the home dog.Wake Forest at MiamiNo. 8 Miami looks to bounce back after losing its first game of the season against Georgia Tech two weeks ago.The Hurricanes welcome Wake Forest to Miami Gardens as 24.5-point home favorites with the O/U set at 66.5 points. With facing a Wake Forest defense that ranks 118th in the country, Heisman candidate Cam Ward is potentially lined up to have a monster game. Miami, who will be rested coming off the bye week, has the top total offense in the nation and has scored 50 or more points in five of its 10 games this season. The Demon Deacons come in averaging over 27 ppg in their last four games and have scored 30+ points five times this season. With all those factors, we say play Over the total.Odds via Offers.betDon’t get bit by the dog!Oregon State +13 over Washington StateBYU at Arizona StateNo. 21 Arizona State looks to stay perfect at Mountain America Stadium this fall as they host No. 14 BYU as three-point home favorites with the O/U set at 48.5 points. BYU is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of Kansas.We were all over that play by betting against the Cougars and cashed out with the Jayhawks pulling off the upset. BYU now has to go to Tempe to face a Sun Devils team that doesn’t lose at home, and is 8-2 straight up and ATS. We lean here with the home chalk and the Sun Devils.Don’t get bit by the dog!UCLA +6 over USC
|NFL Week 12
Tampa Bay at NY GiantsIt's Tommy DeVito time for Big Blue. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers could be getting back both Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs for Sunday's clash at MetLife Stadium. Tampa Bay is a six-point road favorite with the O/U for its matchup with the Giants set at 41 points.The Buccaneers might come into East Rutherford on a four-game losing streak. But the last three losses have come by five points or fewer, and with the team dealing with various key injuries. The Giants are a complete mess, to say the least. They have lost five in a row and still haven't won a game yet at MetLife Stadium this year. The Giants did give Washington a run for its money the last time they played at home in a five-point loss. If we can push the line up to a TD (+7), we would consider maybe taking a shot with TD and the home dog.Arizona at SeattleIt's an NFC West showdown that could decide a new division leader. Seattle welcomes Arizona to Lumen Field as a slight one-point home favorite and the O/U set at 47.5 points. Arizona is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, which is its longest win streak since 2021. Seattle pulled off its first win against San Francisco since 2021 last week. We nailed that play by taking Seattle as a six-point dog against a compromised 49ers team.Even though Seattle is at home, it's not a huge benefit for them, having lost their last four home games. The Seahawks, however, have the advantage in this matchup by beating Arizona in each of their last five head-to-head meetings. The Cardinals do have a benefit too with being rested off the bye week. Can Seattle finally prevail at home? Will the Cardinals keep their winning streak rolling?
Philadelphia at LA RamsIf it wasn't for the Lions, the Eagles would be the talk of the NFC with their six-game winning streak. Philly heads to SoFi Stadium on Sunday night as three-point road favorites against the Rams with the O/U marked at 49 points. The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders offensively with Saquon Barkley as the favorite at +115 to win OPOY. Defense has also been a surprisingly big strength for Philly, who has held opponents to under 20 points five times during its winning streak.It will take a hit, however, with edge rusher Bryce Huff out after having wrist surgery. The Rams are coming off a bounce-back win over the Patriots, but struggled the last time they played in SoFi against Miami. Philly has also never lost (4-0) against the Rams in LA and won at SoFi last year, 23-14, against the Rams. Key Note: Six of Philly's 10 games this season have gone under the total and the Eagles have only allowed two touchdowns in their last three road games.Baltimore at LA ChargersIt's the battle of the Harbaugh brothers as the Ravens head cross-country for a Monday Night showdown against the suddenly red-hot Chargers. LA has won four in a row, but is a three-point home dog against Baltimore with the O/U set at 51 points. Baltimore comes into LA off a tough loss last week to the Steelers. We took the three points with the Steelers as our top pick last week as home dogs and cashed out as winners.Now, the Ravens are facing a must-win situation to stay alive in the AFC North race against a Chargers team that is 7-3 straight up and ATS. Baltimore struggled offensively against the Steelers, but are still the highest-scoring team in the NFL. The Chargers, however, have gone under the total in seven of their 10 games this season.