Sims returns home to become the voice of the Yankees. Also did Bucs preseason broadcasts on WTOG TV

RANT SPORTS – American author Thomas Wolfe once wrote, “You can’t go home again,” a phrase that has been echoed frequently since its rise to fame in 1940. Later, in 1946, the renowned baseball player and manager Leo Durocher coined the phrase “Nice guys finish last.” Evidently, neither Wolfe nor Durocher had the chance to meet my friend Dave Sims, who is not only heading home but is also the epitome of a nice guy.

Dave Sims and his broadcast partner Ron Jaworski covered the Buccaneers’ preseason games on WTOG from 1997 to 2002. Always a favorite in the Bay Area, Sims is set to return to Tampa for Spring Training with the Yankees.

After 18 years as the voice of the Seattle Mariners behind him, Sims is set to take over as the radio voice of the Yankees, accompanying Suzyn Waldman in the booth previously occupied by the iconic John Sterling since 1989, who is retiring after the Yankees’ postseason this fall.

“It’s great to be home,” Sims said in a statement through WFAN. “What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can’t wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!”

Sims got the Sterling seal of approval

Sterling gave his blessing to Sims in an interview with the New York Post.

“Dave and I have been friends since the 70’s when he was writing for the Daily News and I was broadcasting the New Jersey Nets out in Piscataway. And Dave and Suzyn [Waldman] are good friends — very good friends,” Sterling said.

“So they’ll have no problems at all. And I don’t give advice. I broadcast the way I broadcast, by the seat of my pants, and I also live life that way — by the seat of my pants. I would tell Dave Sims, or anyone else who does that job, just be yourself! Sell yourself on the air and people will listen to it.”

Sims described Sterling as “on the shortlist of legends in the business,” fully cognizant that one does not simply replace a legend. Instead, one earns the fans’ trust by doing an outstanding job, establishing rapport with them, and making one’s own mark on calling a game. This is precisely what he accomplished 18 years ago when he joined the Mariners’ broadcast team alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster and icon Dave Niehaus.

Yankees fans will appreciate Sims for his knack for capturing the storyline and infusing his broadcasts with energy without overhyping the game. His talent lies in being a master storyteller which comes from he days as a talented writer at the Daily News.

To some Sims is already a voice the recall fondly from WCBS TV and WFAN

Originally from Philadelphia, he relocated to New York and began his career as a writer for the Daily News. He then became the host of WNBC’s SportsNight from 1986 to 1988, succeeding Jack Spector. On radio, he hosted a popular five-hour nightly sports call-in show, which preceded the all-sports talk format of WFAN. He was among the first hires by WFAN when they adopted the all-sports format, co-hosting a midday show with Ed Coleman on weekdays. Additionally, in the 1990s, he served as a weekend sports anchor at WCBS TV 2.

Sims the voice of Big East, Westwood One NFL coverage and the NCAA Tournament

Plenty of Big East fans will remember Sims as the TV voice of the Big East Conference football game of the week (1993–1994) and then again (1998–2007). He also called college basketball and football in the 1990’s where he became both a Mid-Atlantic fixture but a fan favorite.

For nearly ten years, he was a key figure in Westwood One’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and also served on the NFL play-by-play team, covering the Sunday Night Football Game of the Week and selected Sunday afternoon broadcasts.

Sims also co-hosted with former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the weekly show “Basketball and Beyond,” which aired on Sirius-XM from 2005 to 2023. This role, along with his extensive experience as both a play-by-play announcer and a show host, further solidifies Sims’ strong credentials.

Became a national legend for his NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Coverage

Over the years, Sims has called numerous games for Westwood One as the play-by-play announcer of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness. In 2006, Sims cemented his legacy by narrating all three games of George Mason’s remarkable journey from an 11th seed to the Final Four. They defeated No. 6 Michigan State in the first round in Dayton, Ohio, followed by a victory over the defending National Champions, North Carolina, who were the No. 3 seed, advancing them to the Sweet 16. Their subsequent victory over No. 7 seed Wichita State set the stage for the major upset against No. 1 UConn, propelling them into the Final Four.

Sims narrated seven NCAA national championship games for Westwood One, often accompanied by broadcast partners such as Georgetown coach John Thompson and the iconic college basketball color analyst Billy Raftery. His passionate approach to balancing game commentary with impeccable timing and a wonderful chemistry with his co-commentators established him as a beloved figure within the Westwood One team.

The Yankees gain is Seattle’s loss

A generation of Mariners fans grew up listening to Sims’ broadcasts of their beloved team. Eighteen years ago, he joined the ranks of broadcasting legends alongside the iconic Dave Niehaus and Rick Rizzs. Following Niehaus’ passing in 2010, Sims carried on, working alongside Rizzs and fellow broadcasters such as Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers.

Sims clearly loved his job in Seattle and his many loyal fans, and he posted his thoughts on social media.

“By now you’ve probably heard the news. I’m coming home to New York,” Sims said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being part of your culture. I really enjoyed it and I wish everybody in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners and Go Yankees.”