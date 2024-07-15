Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe Homer As Tampa Bay Rays Defeat Cleveland Guardians 2-0

St. Petersburg, FL – Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered and Ryan Pepiot worked six scoreless innings as the Tampa Bay Rays won the rubber match over the Cleveland Guardians 2-0.

Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92 ERA) picks up the win. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth inning to pick up his 17th save on the season. With the win, the Rays get to .500 for the 21st time on the season and end the first half with a record of 48-48. The Rays enter the break winning seven of their last eight series and have won their last eight straight rubber games, also a franchise record. The Rays are 9-4 their last 13 home games

Pepiot worked six scoreless innings surrendering four hits while striking out four and walking none. He threw 81 pitches with 54 for strikes. He retired the side on three pitches despite plunking Will Brennan becoming the 10th pitcher in franchise history (17th instance) in franchise history to complete an inning on three pitches.

Pepiot’s scoreless outings improves the Rays impressive run of starting pitching. Going back to June 13, Rays starters have pitched to a 2.68 ERA (31ER/104IP). The group has allowed two earned runs or less in 15 of their last 19 games.

Jose Siri hit a solo homer to put the Rays up 1-0 in the third inning and Brandon Lowe hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 2-0. It was Siri’s 12th homer of the season and Lowe’s ninth.

Colin Poche worked a scoreless seventh inning. Jason Adam worked a scoreless eighth extending his scoreless streak to 13.0 innings. Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth inning picking up his 17th save on the season.

The Rays will be back in action on Friday evening in New York against the Yankees.