Kameron Misner’s 2 home runs back Shane Baz’s 6 strong innings as Rays beat Red Sox 16-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Kameron Misner homered twice and drove in three runs, Shane Baz threw six strong innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 16-1 on Monday night.

Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero also homered and each drove in a pair for Tampa Bay. Six Rays registered multiple hits.

Misner finished 3 for 4 with homers off Tanner Houck and Brennan Bernardino, his first home runs since a historic walk-off shot on opening day.

Baz (2-0) allowed two hits, one earned run and no walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts. His only mistake was an 0-1 slider to Kristian Campbell, who homered in the top of the third. After that, Baz retired the next 11 Red Sox in order.

Tampa Bay tagged Houck (0-2) for 10 hits and 12 runs, 11 earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

The Rays allowed only one Boston runner past first base until the ninth inning.

Key moment

Eight consecutive Rays reached base safely in a nine-run third, when Tampa Bay sent 14 batters to the plate. With the Rays up 14-1 on their division rivals, loudspeakers at Steinbrenner Field played the theme to Monday Night Football.

Key stat

Baz, who sat out 2023 following Tommy John surgery, has retired 34 of his last 41 batters.

Up next

In the second of 14 games between the teams, opening day starter Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound for the Rays. Two-time All-Star Walker Buehler (1-1, 5.74), who limited Toronto to one run on four hits Friday, goes for Boston.

