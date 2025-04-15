The NBA Play-In Tournament is here, and Magic plays the Hawks tonight with the Heat vs. Bulls on the court tomorrow.

NBA.COM – The seeds for the 2025 NBA Playoffs and SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament are locked in after all 30 teams competed on Sunday, the final day of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Magic face the Hawks in Atlanta tonight while the Heat entertain the Bulls tomorrow as hopes of Florida’s NBA teams must win to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

Here’s the official bracket for the 2025 NBA Playoffs and SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament.

2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament

Western Conference

Eastern Conference

When do the playoffs start?

Here are the key dates for the NBA postseason:

The 2025 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament will take place April 15-18 .

. The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs will start April 19 .

. Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals will be June 5.

