The University of South Florida women’s sailing team headed to nationals after winning the SAISA Women’s Conference title.

The University of South Florida women’s sailing team delivered a dominant weekend performance at the SAISA Women’s Conference Championships, securing the Ann Boyd Trophy in the Fleet Racing Championship and finishing second in the Team Racing Championship hosted on their home waters. With the victory, the Bulls are now the Inter-collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) SAISA Conference Champions and have officially qualified for nationals.

Racing for the Fleet Racing Championship began Saturday, April 12, as 11 teams took to St. Petersburg in challenging conditions. A late-season cold front brought unseasonably cool temperatures and shifting winds that kept both sailors and race committee on their toes. Winds started from the north at 8–9 knots before quickly shifting northwest and building to gusts over 20 knots. A full moon brought unusually strong currents, making starts and mark rounding’s tricky throughout the day.

USF’s squad — seniors Kay Brunsvold and Kalea Woodard , juniors Melissa Janes and Madisen Hamai , and first-year Ruth Bergman — handled the heavy air and strong current with precision, carrying a slight lead into Sunday’s finale.

Sunday’s lighter breeze added a new layer of complexity. With just two races remaining in each division, the Bulls held steady in the dying 4–6 knot breeze to edge out Charleston and Jacksonville for the title. With the win, USF earned an automatic berth to the ICSA Women’s Fleet Racing National Championship which will be held May 20-23 at St. Mary’s College in Maryland.

“Our team stayed composed and sailed smart in some really tough conditions,” said head coach Allison Jolly. “They showed grit, strategy, and teamwork all weekend. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they represented USF and earned their spot at nationals.”

Just one day earlier, USF also played host to the SAISA Women’s Team Racing Championship on Friday, April 11. Five teams competed under light conditions off Lassing Park beach. As winds built and shifted through the afternoon, the Bulls executed a strong game plan, finishing the races with a combined record of 5–2, claiming runner-up honors in the regatta.

Sailing for USF in the team racing event were seniors Kalea Woodard and Heidi Hicks , juniors Madisen Hamai , Melissa Janes , and Cate Brennan , sophomores Kailey Warrior and Ghislaine van Empel , and first-year Ruth Bergman .

The Bulls now turn their focus to preparation for nationals, where they’ll look to continue their momentum on the big stage.

Follow the team on Twitter and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.

About USF Sailing

The USF sailing program has reached the national finals in 11 of the last 12 years. The Bulls finished in the top 10 during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. The sailing team is based out of St. Petersburg and has been led since 2014 by head coach Allison Jolly, a former USA Olympian and Gold Medalist, 2016 Florida Sports Hall of Fame inductee and 2019 U.S. National Sailing Hall of Fame inductee.

