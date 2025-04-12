Key hole at the Masters: The par-4 18th plays tough and breaks some hearts late

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
70
Bernhard Langer, of Germany, waves to the gallery on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Bernhard Langer, of Germany, waves to the gallery on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 465.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.579

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Justin Rose bumped a fairway metal up the slope left of the green and holed the putt for par and a 1-under 71 that gave him a one-shot lead at the midway point. Others weren’t so fortunate as the 18th played into a strong wind later in the afternoon. Bernhard Langer lipped out a 10-foot par putt that would have made him the oldest player to make the Masters cut in the final appearance by the 67-year-old, two-time champion. Brooks Koepka had to play a second ball off the tee and three-putted from 12 feet for an 8 to miss the cut by two shots. And Scottie Scheffler had to save bogey after hitting his tee shot under a magnolia tree. Only two players made birdie.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR