Key hole at the Masters: The par-4 18th plays tough and breaks some hearts late

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 465.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.579

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Justin Rose bumped a fairway metal up the slope left of the green and holed the putt for par and a 1-under 71 that gave him a one-shot lead at the midway point. Others weren’t so fortunate as the 18th played into a strong wind later in the afternoon. Bernhard Langer lipped out a 10-foot par putt that would have made him the oldest player to make the Masters cut in the final appearance by the 67-year-old, two-time champion. Brooks Koepka had to play a second ball off the tee and three-putted from 12 feet for an 8 to miss the cut by two shots. And Scottie Scheffler had to save bogey after hitting his tee shot under a magnolia tree. Only two players made birdie.

