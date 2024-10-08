LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

By GREG BEACHAM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James grew up without a father, and the top scorer in NBA history has often said he savors every moment and milestone he can experience with his own three children.

When he stepped onto a court Sunday night to play alongside his son, Bronny, for the Los Angeles Lakers, this moment was more than basketball history to him.

It was the realization of a family dream.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father and son to play in any NBA game together during the first half of the Lakers ‘ preseason contest against Phoenix, playing just over four minutes side-by-side in the second quarter.

“It’s pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family,” LeBron said. “It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget.”

The James family’s remarkable moment coincidentally happened on Bronny’s 20th birthday, and it felt like a celebration for the 39-year-old LeBron, who has spoken about his desire for this opportunity since Bronny was in high school.

Although LeBron knows they’ll get more chances to play together in the Lakers’ upcoming season, the first time on court together in uniform felt “not real” to the four-time NBA champion and 20-time All-Star.