Peacock Named AAC Men’s Golf Player of the Month

By: Nick Kilcourse
The American Athletic Conference has announced the University of South Florida’s very own, Jake Peacock, as their Men’s Golf Player of the Month. This well-deserved honor comes after Peacock finished top 10 in the first two events of the season.
Jake Peacock came out of the gate hot this season as he tied for third at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. He shot a 204 (-6) with 14 birdies in the first tournament of the year where he placed third. This past weekend, he finished tied for sixth at the Windon Memorial Classic. He ended with a 210 (-3), shooting under par in 2 of his 3 rounds. He completed the tournament with 11 birdies bringing his early season total to 25, which leads the Bulls.
Peacock, ranked 25th in the PGA Tour University preseason poll, is off to a strong start in his senior year. With two top-10 finishes in his first two tournaments, he continues to build upon his already impressive college resume. He will be back in action on October 6 at the West Bay Collegiate, hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University.
About USF Men’s Golf
The USF men’s golf program has captured 19 conference titles and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won six American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutive from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn nine straight NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley, who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 24 tournament wins under Bradley including three in the 2023-24 season, by far the most under any coach in program history.