Peacock Named AAC Men’s Golf Player of the Month

By: Nick Kilcourse

The American Athletic Conference has announced the University of South Florida’s very own, Jake Peacock , as their Men’s Golf Player of the Month. This well-deserved honor comes after Peacock finished top 10 in the first two events of the season.



Jake Peacock came out of the gate hot this season as he tied for third at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. He shot a 204 (-6) with 14 birdies in the first tournament of the year where he placed third. This past weekend, he finished tied for sixth at the Windon Memorial Classic. He ended with a 210 (-3), shooting under par in 2 of his 3 rounds. He completed the tournament with 11 birdies bringing his early season total to 25, which leads the Bulls.



Peacock, ranked 25th in the PGA Tour University preseason poll, is off to a strong start in his senior year. With two top-10 finishes in his first two tournaments, he continues to build upon his already impressive college resume. He will be back in action on October 6 at the West Bay Collegiate, hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University.



About USF Men’s Golf

