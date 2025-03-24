Let ‘Em Run: Jeff Ruby Stakes gives us big winner

By – Sean Miller

Let ‘Em Run had an absolute rollercoaster of a ride this weekend, and we hope you were on for the trip! Horse racing can be a game of patience and persistence, and Saturday was a perfect example of that.

We started off a bit slow at Gulfstream Park, struggling to find the winner’s circle in the first three legs. In Race 7 and Race 8, our picks finished second, falling just short. Race 9 was another near miss, as we secured a second and third-place finish but couldn’t quite get over the line for a victory. Frustrating? Yes. But that’s horse racing, and the key is to stick with the process.

Then came our “Look Out” bet, and for the third consecutive week, it delivered. In Race 10, our top pick, #5 Runnin’ Rocket, delivered a thrilling stretch run to chase down the leaders and secure the win. The payoff was a modest $4.00, but a win is a win, and we’ll take it. The day ended with another runner-up finish in Race 11, giving us a mix of promising results and tough beats.

Derby Prep Fireworks: Turfway & Fairgrounds

If Gulfstream was a grind, the Derby Prep races made up for it in a big way. The real fireworks started at Turfway Park in the Jeff Ruby Stakes, where our top pick, Final Gambit (15-1), stunned the field with an explosive turn of foot, powering home to victory and paying $32.14. Those who backed our selection enjoyed a massive score, making up for the earlier Gulfstream struggles.

Over at Fair Grounds in the Louisiana Derby, we had another exciting run. Our pick, Chunk of Gold, ran a gutsy race, battling hard down the stretch before finishing second to the winner, Tiztastic. The effort still rewarded us with a solid $8.40 payout to place. Two strong performances in the Derby preps made for an exciting and profitable Saturday.

Looking Ahead: Florida Derby & Arkansas Derby

Next up on Saturday, March 29, are two more major Kentucky Derby prep races, featuring some of the top three-year-olds in the country.

Florida Derby (Gulfstream Park – Race 14, 6:42 PM EST)

This prestigious prep race features a field of ten, led by morning-line favorite Sovereignty (8-5), a horse with plenty of hype. Right behind him in the betting is Madaket Road (7-2), a serious contender who should challenge for the win. Expect a fast-paced race with several colts looking to secure their ticket to Churchill Downs.

Arkansas Derby (Oaklawn Park – Race 13, 7:48 PM EST)

Over at Oaklawn, the Arkansas Derby has drawn a field of nine, including the lightning-fast Sandman, who will likely set the pace early. Another interesting entry is Coal Battle, trained by the fan-favorite Lonnie Briley. This race should be a great betting opportunity with several live longshots in the mix.

Stay Tuned for More Action with Let ’em Run

Be sure to tune into our weekly “One Horse Wonder” segment on Thursday, March 27, at 8 PM, where we’ll break down these races in greater detail, discuss strategy, and take a deep dive into the best betting angles for Saturday’s action.

Thanks for following, and as always… Let ‘Em Run!