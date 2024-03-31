March Madness: Two marquee matchups with Duke faces NC. State while Tennessee goes up against Purdue.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 31, on CBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Games airing on CBS will also stream live on Paramount+.  Purdue will take on Tennessee in the first game at 2:20 PM, ET, followed by Duke playing NC State at 5:05 PM, ET.

The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 p.m., ET with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles BarkleyClark KelloggKenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Tip times for next Saturday’s Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on TBS will be announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.

Regional Finals – Sunday, March 31
Tip (ET)NetworkSiteGamePlay-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
2:20 p.m.CBSDetroit, MI(2) Tennessee vs. (1) PurdueAndrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn 
5:05 p.m.CBSDallas, TX(11) NC State vs. (4) DukeIan Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals.

