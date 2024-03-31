The University of Tampa keeps its lock on No. 1 in the country in the latest D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll.

Another week and another No.1 ranking for the University of Tampa as the Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in the NCAA Division II college baseball poll. Their Sunshine State Conference rivals at St. Leo remain in the Top 10 at number 7 which is also very impressive.
|Rank
|Team (1st Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (20)
|26-2
|500
|1
|2
|Central Missouri
|26-4
|476
|2
|3
|North Greenville
|22-7
|447
|3
|4
|West Texas A&M
|22-8
|420
|4
|5
|Point Loma
|22-8-1
|403
|5
|6
|Millersville
|21-5
|391
|6
|7
|Saint Leo
|24-4
|382
|7
|8
|Missouri Southern
|26-6
|257
|8
|9
|Young Harris
|24-5
|354
|9
|10
|Ashland
|16-3
|334
|10
|11
|Northwest Nazarene
|19-5-1
|282
|12
|12
|East Stroudsburg
|19-3
|237
|17
|13
|Colorado Mesa
|18-8
|221
|23
|14
|Augustana (S.D.)
|17-4
|214
|20
|15
|Lee
|22-8
|209
|22
|16
|Mount Olive
|20-8
|207
|RV
|17
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|15-6
|199
|18
|18
|Molloy
|16-7
|186
|16
|19
|Angelo State
|22-11
|154
|11
|20
|Barton
|24-6
|98
|RV
|21
|Maryville
|17-7
|72
|RV
|22
|Westmont
|18-7-3
|50
|RV
|23
|Goldey-Beacom
|16-9
|48
|RV
|24
|Pittsburg State
|20-9
|46
|NR
|25
|Seton Hill
|14-7
|44
|24
Others receiving votes: Catawba (22-8) 36 points; Lubbock Christian (20-10) 32 points; Montevallo (20-10) 31 points; Georgia Southwestern (24-7) 27 points; Rollins (16-9) 14 points; Southern New Hampshire (13-8) 10 points; West Florida (18-10) 10 points; Southern Arkansas (19-10) 6 points; Cal State San Marcos (16-9) 4 points;
Central Oklahoma (23-7) 4 points; Lander (20-9) 3 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (18-10) 1 point