The University of Tampa keeps its lock on No. 1 in the country in the latest D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll.

Another week and another No.1 ranking for the University of Tampa as the Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in the NCAA Division II college baseball poll. Their Sunshine State Conference rivals at St. Leo remain in the Top 10 at number 7 which is also very impressive.

Rank Team (1st Place) Record Points Previous 1 Tampa (20) 26-2 500 1 2 Central Missouri 26-4 476 2 3 North Greenville 22-7 447 3 4 West Texas A&M 22-8 420 4 5 Point Loma 22-8-1 403 5 6 Millersville 21-5 391 6 7 Saint Leo 24-4 382 7 8 Missouri Southern 26-6 257 8 9 Young Harris 24-5 354 9 10 Ashland 16-3 334 10 11 Northwest Nazarene 19-5-1 282 12 12 East Stroudsburg 19-3 237 17 13 Colorado Mesa 18-8 221 23 14 Augustana (S.D.) 17-4 214 20 15 Lee 22-8 209 22 16 Mount Olive 20-8 207 RV 17 Wayne State (Mich.) 15-6 199 18 18 Molloy 16-7 186 16 19 Angelo State 22-11 154 11 20 Barton 24-6 98 RV 21 Maryville 17-7 72 RV 22 Westmont 18-7-3 50 RV 23 Goldey-Beacom 16-9 48 RV 24 Pittsburg State 20-9 46 NR 25 Seton Hill 14-7 44 24

Others receiving votes: Catawba (22-8) 36 points; Lubbock Christian (20-10) 32 points; Montevallo (20-10) 31 points; Georgia Southwestern (24-7) 27 points; Rollins (16-9) 14 points; Southern New Hampshire (13-8) 10 points; West Florida (18-10) 10 points; Southern Arkansas (19-10) 6 points; Cal State San Marcos (16-9) 4 points;

Central Oklahoma (23-7) 4 points; Lander (20-9) 3 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (18-10) 1 point