The University of Tampa keeps its lock on No. 1 in the country in the latest D-II NCAA College Baseball Poll.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA BASEBALL STADIUM- PHOTO/UT

Another week and another No.1 ranking for the University of Tampa as the Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in the NCAA Division II college baseball poll. Their Sunshine State Conference rivals at St. Leo remain in the Top 10 at number 7 which is also very impressive.

RankTeam (1st Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1Tampa (20)26-25001
2Central Missouri26-44762
3North Greenville22-74473
4West Texas A&M22-84204
5Point Loma22-8-14035
6Millersville21-53916
7Saint Leo24-43827
8Missouri Southern 26-62578
9Young Harris24-53549
10Ashland16-333410
11Northwest Nazarene19-5-128212
12East Stroudsburg19-323717
13Colorado Mesa18-822123
14Augustana (S.D.)17-421420
15Lee22-820922
16Mount Olive20-8207RV
17Wayne State (Mich.)15-619918
18Molloy16-718616
19Angelo State22-1115411
20Barton24-698RV
21Maryville17-772RV
22Westmont 18-7-350RV
23Goldey-Beacom16-948RV
24Pittsburg State20-946NR
25Seton Hill14-74424

   Others receiving votes: Catawba (22-8) 36 points; Lubbock Christian (20-10) 32 points; Montevallo (20-10) 31 points; Georgia Southwestern (24-7) 27 points; Rollins (16-9) 14 points; Southern New Hampshire (13-8) 10 points; West Florida (18-10) 10 points; Southern Arkansas (19-10) 6 points; Cal State San Marcos (16-9) 4 points;
Central Oklahoma (23-7) 4 points; Lander (20-9) 3 points; Cal State Monterey Bay (18-10) 1 point

