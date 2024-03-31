NCAA D-I Baseball Rankings has the Florida Gators at No.7 while Florida State comes in at 17th.

FILE - Florida outfielder Jud Fabian bats during an NCAA college baseball game against Florida A&M in Gainesville, Fla., in this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file photo. The Gators are in a familiar place as the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason. Fabian might be the best position player in the country. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

These weeks NCAA D-1 Baseball rankings are out and both Florida and Florida State are both in the Top 25 College rankings. The Gators are at 7th and ten spots away come the Seminoles at 17th.

RANKSCHOOLOVERALL RECORDPREVIOUS RANK
1Arkansas19-31
2Oregon State21-22
3Clemson22-24
4Texas A&M21-37
5Tennessee21-48
6Florida14-96
7Vanderbilt19-63
8LSU19-65
9Virginia20-414
10Dallas Baptist19-415
11Duke17-79
12Wake Forest16-716
13Virginia Tech18-419
14North Carolina21-420
15East Carolina16-610
16Alabama18-611
17Florida State19-312
18South Carolina19-5NR
19Coastal Carolina18-613
20UC Irvine17-324
21Mississippi State17-821
22NC State15-7NR
23Kansas State17-6NR
24Kentucky20-4NR
25Oklahoma14-917

Dropped Out: TCU, Campbell, Auburn, UC Santa Barbara

