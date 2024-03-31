NCAA D-I Baseball Rankings has the Florida Gators at No.7 while Florida State comes in at 17th.

These weeks NCAA D-1 Baseball rankings are out and both Florida and Florida State are both in the Top 25 College rankings. The Gators are at 7th and ten spots away come the Seminoles at 17th.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|OVERALL RECORD
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Arkansas
|19-3
|1
|2
|Oregon State
|21-2
|2
|3
|Clemson
|22-2
|4
|4
|Texas A&M
|21-3
|7
|5
|Tennessee
|21-4
|8
|6
|Florida
|14-9
|6
|7
|Vanderbilt
|19-6
|3
|8
|LSU
|19-6
|5
|9
|Virginia
|20-4
|14
|10
|Dallas Baptist
|19-4
|15
|11
|Duke
|17-7
|9
|12
|Wake Forest
|16-7
|16
|13
|Virginia Tech
|18-4
|19
|14
|North Carolina
|21-4
|20
|15
|East Carolina
|16-6
|10
|16
|Alabama
|18-6
|11
|17
|Florida State
|19-3
|12
|18
|South Carolina
|19-5
|NR
|19
|Coastal Carolina
|18-6
|13
|20
|UC Irvine
|17-3
|24
|21
|Mississippi State
|17-8
|21
|22
|NC State
|15-7
|NR
|23
|Kansas State
|17-6
|NR
|24
|Kentucky
|20-4
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma
|14-9
|17
Dropped Out: TCU, Campbell, Auburn, UC Santa Barbara