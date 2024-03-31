NCAA D-I Baseball Rankings has the Florida Gators at No.7 while Florida State comes in at 17th.

These weeks NCAA D-1 Baseball rankings are out and both Florida and Florida State are both in the Top 25 College rankings. The Gators are at 7th and ten spots away come the Seminoles at 17th.

RANK SCHOOL OVERALL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Arkansas 19-3 1 2 Oregon State 21-2 2 3 Clemson 22-2 4 4 Texas A&M 21-3 7 5 Tennessee 21-4 8 6 Florida 14-9 6 7 Vanderbilt 19-6 3 8 LSU 19-6 5 9 Virginia 20-4 14 10 Dallas Baptist 19-4 15 11 Duke 17-7 9 12 Wake Forest 16-7 16 13 Virginia Tech 18-4 19 14 North Carolina 21-4 20 15 East Carolina 16-6 10 16 Alabama 18-6 11 17 Florida State 19-3 12 18 South Carolina 19-5 NR 19 Coastal Carolina 18-6 13 20 UC Irvine 17-3 24 21 Mississippi State 17-8 21 22 NC State 15-7 NR 23 Kansas State 17-6 NR 24 Kentucky 20-4 NR 25 Oklahoma 14-9 17

Dropped Out: TCU, Campbell, Auburn, UC Santa Barbara