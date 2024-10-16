Mets and Dodgers are tied 1-1 heading back to New York and their Brooklyn roots.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets weren’t sure what they were going to get with the Los Angeles Dodgers sending out a parade of relievers in a bullpen game.

They found out right away.

Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos homered as the Mets stopped the Dodgers’ record-tying postseason scoreless streak in a 7-3 victory on Monday, tying the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

Lindor added to his storybook season with a leadoff homer in the first inning against Ryan Brasier. Viento delivered during New York’s five-run second, connecting for a grand slam against Landon Knack.

Before Lindor went deep, Los Angeles had a string of 33 consecutive scoreless innings. Jack Flaherty led the Dodgers to a 9-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night.

“I didn’t know it,” Lindor said of the Dodgers’ streak. “I was just trying to have a quality at-bat and get the guys going.”

Sean Manaea opened Game 2 with four shutout innings for New York. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and two hits in five-plus innings. Closer Edwin Diaz earned a four-out save.

“Having a lead like that just makes it a little easier,” Manaea said. “Just trying to attack guys and get ahead and go right after them.”

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts against Manaea and two walks, including one against Diaz. He is 0 for 19 with the bases empty in his first postseason.

“He’s one of the best hitters in the league, but I’ve got really good stuff,” Diaz said. “I just go after him. Hit the ball, if you get to two strikes, I will make you chase.”

Manager Dave Roberts has no intention of moving Ohtani out of the leadoff spot.

“I want Shohei to get five at-bats a game,” Roberts said. “I think he’s our best hitter, and I want him up there five times.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in New York.

“It’s not a sprint,” Manaea said. “It’s definitely going to be a grind of a series.”

The Mets jumped all over the Dodgers after flopping in the opener.

Lindor fouled off four consecutive pitches from Brasier before sending a 395-foot shot to right for his leadoff homer.

“When you’re facing a bullpen day, I think it’s hard to game plan but you’ve got to go out there make adjustments, whether it’s putting the ball in play, moving a guy over, getting a guy in,” rookie Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Those are the little things that you have to do to win games in the playoffs when you’re facing an elite pitching staff.”

Knack took over for LA in the second and gave up a leadoff single to Starling Marte and then walked Jesse Winker. One out later, Tyrone Taylor doubled to left, scoring Marte.

After Francisco Alvarez popped to shortstop, Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases. Vientos sent a 391-foot shot to center for the third grand slam in Mets playoff history. That extended the lead to 6-0 and silenced the sellout crowd of 52,926.

“You’ve got Francisco ahead of me, and he hit a home run earlier in the game, so they would rather take a chance on me than him,” Vientos said. “But I use it as motivation. I’m like, ‘All right, you want me up? I’m going to show you, whatever.’”

