Army and Navy make the AP Top 25 football poll for the first time since 1960. But they also lead the AAC standings.

The last time that both Army and Navy were ranked teams in the Associated Press college football poll since 1960. John F. Kennedy was just elected president, Syracuse and Ole Miss were the best college football teams in the country, Aluminum Cans used for the first time, the US announced 3,500 American soldiers were going to be sent to Vietnam, and Xerox introduces the first photocopier.

Army 6-0 and Navy at 5-0 are not only ranked in the AP Top 25 they sit atop the American Athletic Conference standings with both with a very good chance at winning the conference title. Navy will entertain Charolotte this week then there annual battle with Note Dame coming up on October 26th, they then head to Houston to face Rice, the first week of November they are in Tampa to face USF, November 16 Tulane has to visit Annapolis, November 30th they travel to East Carolina before heading to Washington, DC for their annual showdown with Army December 6th.

Meanwhile Army hosts East Carolina this week before an off week then Air Force heads to West Point on November 2nd, the Black Knights hit the road the following week to face North Texas, before another open date before they travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame on November 23rd, the next week they return home to West Point to host UTSA on November 30th before they head to Washington, DC for the Navy.

So, there is a long a way to go in this season but both Army and Navy look to be tough competition in the AAC and may even be headed for a Championship showdown the week after they face each other in DC.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (56) 6-0 1544 1 2. Oregon (6) 6-0 1493 3 3. Penn St. 6-0 1380 4 4. Ohio St. 5-1 1357 2 5. Georgia 5-1 1300 5 6. Miami 6-0 1232 6 7. Alabama 5-1 1127 7 8. LSU 5-1 994 13 9. Iowa St. 6-0 982 11 10. Clemson 5-1 980 10 11. Tennessee 5-1 959 8 12. Notre Dame 5-1 914 11 13. BYU 6-0 889 14 14. Texas A&M 5-1 744 15 15. Boise St. 5-1 597 17 16. Indiana 6-0 580 18 17. Kansas St. 5-1 567 18 18. Mississippi 5-2 511 9 19. Missouri 5-1 409 21 20. Pittsburgh 6-0 397 22 21. SMU 5-1 260 25 22. Illinois 5-1 249 23 23. Army 6-0 137 – 24. Michigan 4-2 133 24 25. Navy 5-0 84 –

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.