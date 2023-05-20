MLS Soccer:Inter Miami hosts Orlando City in conference action tonight on Apple TV +

Orlando City SC (4-4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-7-0, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +127, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City visits Inter Miami in Eastern Conference play.

Miami is 5-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 5-1-0 when it scores two goals.

Orlando is 2-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Duncan McGuire with four.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has three goals for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

McGuire has scored four goals and added one assist for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Orlando: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured).

Orlando: Luca Petrasso (injured), Thomas Williams (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.