MNF ABC/ESPN: Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs’ pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the point where they seem to be making history just about every week.

Patrick Mahomes becoming the fastest player in NFL history to throw for 30,000 yards in last week’s win over Las Vegas. Travis Kelce sitting one touchdown reception short of passing Tony Gonzalez for the franchise record.

Here’s another one: The Chiefs, at 7-0 the last unbeaten team in the league, can set another club record Monday night against Tampa Bay by winning their 14th consecutive game going back to last season. It’s a string of excellence that encompasses their run to a second straight Super Bowl title, and the longest in the NFL since they also won 13 in a row during the 2019-20 seasons.

“Guys have accepted the challenge,” Mahomes said, “and that’s why we’ve been able to win these games we’ve won.”

The most remarkable thing about the winning streak is the Chiefs have not played particularly well, at least on offense, where they have lost their top two wide receivers and starting running back to what are likely season-ending injuries.

It’s helped that running back Kareem Hunt, who was sitting at home as a free agent when Kansas City called, has rejoined his old team and been effective on the ground. And that the trade last week for DeAndre Hopkins already appears to be paying dividends, even though the three-time All-Pro wide receiver has had only a handful of practices with his new team.

“They know how to win,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “They’ve been through it many times. They know how to win close games. They know how to win blowouts. So you’re going to have to play a heck of a ball game to beat them.”

The Buccaneers (4-4) have shown they can win close games, too. And lose them. They started the season 3-1 while handing the Lions their only loss through the first eight weeks of the season. But they followed by losing three of their past four, including a 31-26 loss to the Falcons last week.

