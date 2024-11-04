MNF ABC/ESPN: Chiefs try to keep perfect start intact as Bucs arrive at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night

It is Monday and that means ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football and the Buccaneers will have to try to get back on track at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas, City. The Chiefs are undefeated, and they seem to never lose on Monday nights.

Chiefs player to watch

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had two catches for 29 yards in last week’s win in Las Vegas, and that was with two days of practice with the Chiefs. The three-time All-Pro figures to have a much bigger role on Monday night, once he has a week-plus to learn more of Andy Reid’s extensive playbook. And even if he is not the focal point of the offense, his mere presence will open things up for Travis Kelce and Co.

Buccaneers player to watch

Running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White combined to run 15 times for 73 yards in last week’s loss to the Falcons. They face one of the NFL’s best run defenses this week in Kansas City, and their ability to gain yards on first and second down will be crucial to the Buccaneers’ ability to keep time-consuming drives alive, and keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense standing on the sideline.

