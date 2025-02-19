Nabil Bentaleb: From Cardiac Arrest to Scoring for Lille

RANT SPORTS

Nabil Bentaleb Dream Return

Nabil Bentaleb made a dream return to professional football, scoring in Lille’s 2-0 victory over Rennes on Sunday in his first match since suffering a cardiac arrest last year. Bentaleb, who was once told his careNer might be over, capped off his remarkable comeback with a goal just four minutes after coming off the bench.

The 30-year-old Algerian international collapsed during a training session in June 2024, an incident that cast significant doubt over his footballing future. However, after months of recovery and with clearance from the French Football Federation last Wednesday, Bentaleb took to the pitch at Roazhon Park and delivered a moment that will live long in the memory of Lille fans.

“It’s worthy of a film,” said Lille boss Bruno Genesio. “He deserved it, because I don’t believe in luck; he believed in himself. It’s an incredible, wonderful story. Nabil’s goal put us on cloud nine. It could be a moment that will mark the end of our season, that will remain engraved in the history of the club, of this season – and in Nabil’s mind, of course.”

Bentaleb’s goal was followed by wild celebrations, with the midfielder sprinting towards the Lille bench to embrace his teammates and coaching staff. It was a moment of pure joy and triumph for a player who has endured a grueling eight-month rehabilitation period.

“I Visualized That Goal”

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Bentaleb shared his emotions about the experience.

“I trained on Thursday and knew I was physically ready to play. I didn’t know if I would come on, but I felt I was going to score. I just wanted to help the team. The coach put me in a more advanced position, and I visualized that goal.”

Bentaleb’s journey back to the pitch has been nothing short of extraordinary. Now fitted with a pacemaker to ensure his heart remains stable during matches, the Algerian midfielder has defied the odds to continue his career. His goal against Rennes not only helped Lille secure three crucial points but also sent a message of resilience and perseverance.

An Emotional Night for Lille and Nabil Bentaleb

The win lifted Lille to fifth place in Ligue 1, with Chuba Akpom sealing the result in the 86th minute. However, the night belonged to Bentaleb. The scenes in the Lille dressing room post-match were emotional, with players and staff alike overwhelmed by the significance of the moment.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said teammate Diakité to L’Équipe. “It goes beyond football—it’s the story of a lifetime.”

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier echoed those sentiments, while club president Olivier Létang was visibly emotional. “When you know what he has been through, this is truly a gift from God,” added Akpom.

A Career Rewritten

Bentaleb’s footballing journey has taken him across Europe, starting at Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, where he made 46 Premier League appearances. He then moved to Schalke, had a loan stint at Newcastle United, and later joined Angers before signing with Lille in 2023. His time at Lille was abruptly halted by the cardiac event, but his return has been nothing short of inspirational.

“This is why we play football,” Bentaleb said. “For eight months, I imagined this return, thinking about how I could help the team. I worked incredibly hard to get here. But the most important thing is my health. And of course, we got the three points.”

For Lille, the victory over Rennes might prove pivotal in their push for European qualification. For Bentaleb, it was the culmination of months of uncertainty, fear, and relentless dedication. His goal and the subsequent celebration were more than just footballing moments; they were a testament to the human spirit.

