Netflix sets their sites on a Sunday NFL package replacing CBS and FOX could be out.

NFL wants an early Sunday morning package from Europe

It has been a couple of years in the talking stages, but the NFL has been pondering the idea of playing as many as four to six games a season in Europe. Their idea was to sell that package to a streaming service giving the fans worldwide four-time windows for all-day watch of the NFL.

The slots would be 9 a.m. then 1 p.m. late afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with Sunday Night Football in America starting at 8 p.m. The new package would be offered to Apple TV, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with worldwide streaming rights as part of the package.

The NFL sees a morning package with the streaming services all who have access to a worldwide audience as a way to advance their brand. England and Europe have been a key focal point in growing the league and the Sunday morning slot will be a new window for the NFL.

Netflix wants more

Enter Netflix who in 2024 established a Christmas Day doubleheader that was a massive success. Both the NFL and the streaming giant were over the moon about how well it was received. So, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria recently revealed to Matt Belloni of Puck, as reported by John Ourand, that the company is interested in bidding on the NFL’s coveted Sunday afternoon game packages.

Those packages are now held by CBS and FOX, and under the present contracts which currently run through 2033, represent the backbone of NFL Sunday afternoons. It gets interesting as the NFL holds the option to terminate the four years early, a move that many industry insiders believe is highly likely.

The idea that Netflix could land the afternoon time slots is troubling to CBS, FOX, NBC, and event ESPN/ABC as long-time NFL partners. There is no doubt that if Netflix shows interest you can bet that both Apple and Prime Video are going to want in on the bidding.

The draw of an afternoon package puts the games on in primetime in Europe and the streamers’ worldwide audience is ready for the new content.

Taking the Sunday afternoon game off free TV could be a problem

If this is strictly a money deal then count out ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, and NBC because they can’t compete with the endless resources of cash the streamers have to spend. The NFL has to choose if it is ready to take one of its signature packages off free TV.

The loser of the afternoon package CBS or FOX could be relegation to the NFL Sunday morning package. A big change for viewers and one that would be a real shock for the fans.