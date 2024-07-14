NASCAR Sunday: Head to the mountains at the always wild Pocono Raceway.

Pocono Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

After a nearly-two hour rain delay, Alex Bowman earned his first win of the season on the Streets of Chicago last weekend. Kyle Larson (671 pts) leads the Cup Series Playoffs point standings followed by Chase Elliott (-11) and Tyler Reddick (-23). Denny Hamlin won last July’s Cup Series race at Pocono.

Last week’s Chicago Street Races delivered viewership milestones for NBC Sports. The rain-impacted Cup Series race on NBC and Peacock – which included a near two-hour red flag – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 3.9 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ second most-watched Cup Series race since 2021. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on NBC and Peacock averaged a TAD of 1.8 million viewers to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched Xfinity Series race since the 2015 championship race and its fourth most-watched Xfinity Series race all-time.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will anchor pre-race coverage from the Peacock Pit Box alongside Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, with Snider and Jarrett also hosting post-race coverage.

Jarrett is a three-time winner at Pocono Raceway, earning victories in 2002, 1997, and 1995.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

