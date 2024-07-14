IMSA Goes To Canada 11 a.m. Today WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: CANADIAN TIRE MOTORSPORTS PARK

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, gets underway this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour, 40-minute race features the GT Daytona (GTD), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car classes, with drivers such as Gar RobinsonPipo Derani, and Ross Gunn expected to compete.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by PlayBrian Till
  • AnalystCalvin Fish
  • Pit ReportersHannah NewhouseRyan Myrehn

