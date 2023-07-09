NASCAR this wekend at Atlanta in primetime 7 pm on USA and Peacock

The NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coveragebeginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Immediately following the conclusion of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, post-race coverage will be presented at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Meanwhile. a week ago …..

The Chicago Cup Series Street Race was NBC Sports’ most-watched NASCAR race in six years, delivering a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. The race was the most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on any network since this year’s Daytona 500 and was NBC Sports’ most-streamed NASCAR race ever.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM