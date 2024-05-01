NBA nearing new TV and streaming deals with ESPN along with Amazon. NBC could steal the Warner-Discovery package.

The NBA is currently in the process of negotiating long-term television and streaming deals, and it appears that both ESPN and Amazon will play a significant role in the new package. However, NBC and Warner-Discovery (TNT-TBS) are still in contention for broadcasting some of the games. The potential deal could involve all four services1.

According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC is reportedly prepared to pay a hefty $2.5 billion annually to broadcast a package of NBA games. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is hell bent to maintain its current rights, but NBC is planning to double Warner’s TNT’s average fee of $1.2 billion under its current deal, but it is possible the league could find a way to carve out a package for both networks.

Here are the key points:

In summary, the NBA’s move toward streaming platforms represents a significant shift in sports broadcasting, and fans can expect exciting changes in how they access NBA games in the coming year