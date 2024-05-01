NBA nearing new TV and streaming deals with ESPN along with Amazon. NBC could steal the Warner-Discovery package.

The NBA is currently in the process of negotiating long-term television and streaming deals, and it appears that both ESPN and Amazon will play a significant role in the new package. However, NBC and Warner-Discovery (TNT-TBS) are still in contention for broadcasting some of the games. The potential deal could involve all four services1.
According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC is reportedly prepared to pay a hefty $2.5 billion annually to broadcast a package of NBA games. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is hell bent to maintain its current rights, but NBC is planning to double Warner’s TNT’s average fee of $1.2 billion under its current deal, but it is possible the league could find a way to carve out a package for both networks.
Here are the key points:
- Amazon Prime Deal: Amazon Prime is expected to sign a rights deal with the NBA, granting them a substantial portion of regular season and postseason games. This marks a historic moment as the NBA ventures into exclusive streaming broadcasting for the first time. The deal is anticipated to begin during the 2025-26 season and extend through the next decade2.
- Existing Rights Holders: While Amazon’s deal is not exclusive, the NBA is also expected to sign an agreement with ESPN/ABC to ensure that the NBA Finals continue to be broadcast on those networks. Additionally, either TNT or NBC may secure a deal to broadcast the remaining games after the Amazon and ESPN/ABC agreements2.
- Cost Considerations: The NBA’s current rights deal with ESPN/ABC and Turner is valued at approximately $23 billion. Reports suggest that the league aims to achieve up to $75 billion in total during the next round of rights negotiations. Given Amazon’s status as a non-traditional viewing platform, the price they pay for broadcasting NBA games will be closely watched2.
In summary, the NBA’s move toward streaming platforms represents a significant shift in sports broadcasting, and fans can expect exciting changes in how they access NBA games in the coming year