Netflix Live Sporting Events Generated 19 Million More Subscribers 

RANT SPORTS – The push of Netflix into live sports content has proved to be a bold yet successful move. The company added 19 million subscribers to their platform during the holiday season alone, citing their introduction of live sports programming as key to the rise. This has surpassed Wall Street expectations, and it has also shown the growing value of live events as a whole.

Netflix is Dominating the Entertainment Market

Netflix is beginning to recognize the potential of different verticals when it comes to its platform. They launched a gaming platform in 2021, with numerous games that take after their exclusive titles. Their move here makes sense too, especially when you look at the evolution of gaming, and in particular live gaming.

Live-streaming platforms have helped to popularize interactive experiences, especially those that take place in real-time. This can be seen across other entertainment industries, such as the casino industry. For example, you can now play live online casino games like live blackjack at Paddy Power. These include interactive elements, along with a live professional dealer, and there are over 12 variants available. Players even have the chance to choose their own table, as they would in a casino, showing just how immersive gaming is becoming, and how it is reshaping the world of entertainment.

Therefore, live experiences are booming across the entertainment industry, with such developments redefining how audiences engage with content. Netflix’s push into gaming and live sports shows their plans for the future only continue to grow.

The addition of live sporting events, including the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson event, along with the NFL Christmas Day game has played a huge part in this growth. Greg Peters, the co-CEO of the company, has said that Netflix isn’t focusing on committing to regular sports seasons. They are, however, focused on creating event moments. This helps them to generate substantial viewing audiences during peak sports seasons. It also allows them to offer a non-traditional approach to live sports, through curated events.

Capitalizing on Growing Trends

Netflix has also inked a deal that allows them to stream live women’s football. In the US, sports like this are growing in popularity, with the company set to produce exclusive content. They are also seeking to include behind the scenes content, including docu-series and player profiles, alongside live content.

This aims to offer subscribers the chance to see what happens behind the scenes, while also helping to create compelling narratives that build a greater level of interest in the sport as a whole. Even though Netflix now has the rights to stream women’s football matches, Telemundo and Fox Sports have the rights for FIFA in the US. In Canada, Bell Media holds rights for FIFA coverage until 2026, which includes CTV and TS.

With Netflix expanding its sports catalogue, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the streaming giant making the move to obtain the full rights to sports like football. The men’s FIFA World Cup is a major event, with the broadcasting rights in the US for 2026 valued at $1 billion. Although price points like this do pose a challenge for the streaming platform, it may be that with their recent growth, they’re able to consider it as a future option.