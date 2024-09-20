New On-Campus Stadium Rendering Highlights Student Section. It is going to be a game changer for USF entering a Power 4 conference.

When the University of South Florida’s on-campus stadium opens in 2027, the west side will be exclusively for students and will include their own amenities.



A new rendering released today is a peek inside South Florida’s on-campus stadium. All seats on the west side will be exclusively for students and will provide them with a unique experience. It will include its own dedicated entrance, restrooms, and concessions. The west side will accommodate more than 8,000 students and will feature the “Iconic Bull U” logo, which USF has used for more than 20 years. The west side of the stadium will also include a landing for an in-game disc jockey to entertain South Florida fans.



“The passion of the student body is what makes college sports so special,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “On the heels of record student demand for the upcoming game against Miami, we are thrilled to offer a glimpse of the future South Florida student experience on game day. Many of the amenities included on the west side of the stadium were based on student feedback and we thank them for wanting to be a part of this exciting future we are creating together!”



Adjacent to the student section, on the north side, a field-level section will serve as the Herd of Thunder’s game day headquarters. Like students, the marching band will have a dedicated section on the lower level for easy access to the field for pregame and halftime performances.



The south side of the stadium – the home side –will feature seats for season ticket holders who will enjoy shade from the press box tower during daytime games.



The on-campus stadium’s groundbreaking will take place on Oct. 18. In the lead up to the event, additional renderings are expected to be released.



Get your tickets today!

Call 1-800-GO-BULLS (1-800-462-8557) or email BullsTickets@usf.edu to claim your 2024 season or single-game tickets. You can also download the USF Bulls app on the Android or Apple stores to purchase tickets and parking. Visit USFBullsTix.com for more information.



About USF Athletics

USF Athletics sponsors 21 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 13 different sports, 20 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, including the recent additions of women’s lacrosse and women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and will be in its 59th season in 2024-25. Nearly 500 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. USF has garnered 16 national championships in varsity sports (the latest in 2022-23 in the NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump) and owns 149 conference titles won in 16 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 80 men’s conference championships and 69 women’s titles, led by 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball, and owns 32 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including four in 2023-24. USF student-athletes have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for a program record of 19 straight semesters as of spring 2024. USF has had over 700 student-athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

