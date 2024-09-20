IMG is the top ranked High School Football Rankings heading into this weekend

Bradenton based IMG Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas remains the state’s No. 1-2 after Week 4’s action; Three new teams enter this week’s rankings. These rankimgs are from on3 the best site to find all high school sports and we hope you check out their super site. Click here to check them today.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

IMG improved to 3-1 in 2024 with a 57-0 blowout win over Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) last Thursday. The Crusaders have 17 blue-chip prospects between the junior and senior classes. The Sunshine State’s No. 2 offense is led by Alabama 4-star IOL commit Michael Carroll, Missouri 4-star WR commit Donovan Olugbode and SMU 4-star QB commit Ty Hawkins. Next up is a home showdown with Mandarin, which dropped from the top 25 over the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Port Charlotte put up one heck of a fight against the Indians on Friday, but Venice ultimately pulled out the 49-41 win. Venice features a pair of speedy athletes in senior four-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and junior four-star athlete Asharri Charles. Venice’s upcoming game might be the showcase of the week in Florida as the Indians host No. 6 Cocoa in a top-10 battle.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

St. Thomas Aquinas snuck out of Western with a 23-15 win, moving the defending 3M state champions to 3-1 on the season. The Raiders’ lone loss came to nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.) in week one. Thomas Aquinas’ group of seniors includes three Power 4 commits: Illinois three-star running back commit Cedric Wyche, Maryland three-star safety pledge Travares Daniels and Pitt three-star EDGE commit Trevor Sommers. On deck is McArthur, and the Raiders are big favorites.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Lakeland remained undefeated on the year as the Dreadnaughts defeated Winter Haven 44-0. The Dreadnaughts secured two major wins to start the year over Miami Central and Lake Mary, and now are continuing to roll through the Sunshine State. Lakeland has the No. 11 defense in Florida after three weeks, headlined by Ole Miss safety commit Keon Young and four-star junior linebacker Malik Morris. A talented Booker T. Washington squad is up next.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Chaminade-Madonna has put together two bounce-back wins since its upset loss to Blanche Ely two weeks ago. The Lions beat Edison 56-19 last Friday, improving to 2-2. This year’s senior class features a pair of blue-chip prospects in Miami four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald and Penn State four-star wide receiver commit Koby Howard. Junior athlete Derrek Cooper is the top player in the state of Florida for the 2026 class and the No. 14 overall recruit in the country. Thursday night is yet another major matchup in Florida as Chaminade will host No. 7 Norland.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-1)

After dropping its first game of the season to IMG Academy the week before, Cocoa rebounded last weekend with a 39-13 win over Heritage. Cocoa’s top-5 defense is led by elite EDGE Javion Hilson, who decommitted from Florida State earlier this month. Also featuring for Cocoa are Mizzou four-star wide receiver pledge Jayvan Boggs and Michigan quarterback commit Brady Hart. The Tigers will play Venice in a top-10 showdown this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Norland got the huge crosstown win over Northwestern in a 21-17 thriller to remain undefeated on the season. The Vikings have a slew of prospects planning to stay in the Sunshine State, including UCF commits Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir, and FAU pledges Jade Card and Adrian Farrow. Norland will play Chaminade-Madonna on Thursday.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Miami Central improved to 3-1 with a whopping 60-0 shutout win over Pompano Beach. The Rockets’ lone loss on the year came to No. 4 Lakeland in week one. They are stacked with Power 4 talent with the likes of Naeshaun Montgomery, Amari Wallace, Floyd Boucard, Ezekiel Marcelin, Randy Adirika, Bekkem Kritza, Sekou Smith and Kha’leal Sterling. Central will host No. 12 American Heritage on Friday.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Armwood also pulled off a shutout last week, 35-0 over Durant — moving the Hawks to 4-0 on the season. Armwood has a top-20 offense and defense in Florida led by Miami four-star running back commit Girard Pringle, Georgia four-star receiver commit Tyler Williams and Florida DB pledge Jaelen Waters. Armwood will travel to Hillsborough this Friday.

Previous Ranking: No. 24 (+14)

Bradford saw a bigger leap than anyone in this week’s Florida top 25 after it defeated then-No. 15 Mandarin 18-13 over the weekend. The Tornadoes are undefeated with wins over Dunnellon and South Sumter. Bradford is idle this week and will next play Keystone Heights on Sept. 27.

11. Clearwater Central Catholic (+3)

12. American Heritage (-1)

13. Niceville (-1)

14. Jones (NR)

15. Cardinal Newman (+4)

16. Raines (+7)

17. Sanford Seminole

18. Lake Mary

19. St. Augustine (+3)

20. Naples

21. F. W. Buchholz (-13)

22. Bishop Verot (NR)

23. Lincoln (-2)

24. Northwestern (-8)

25. Atlantic (NR)

Dropped from rankings: Choctawhatchee, Mandarin, Bartram Trail