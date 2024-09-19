NFL & Buccaneers Rankings, Who Cares? Well Most Of The NFL Might Be Undervaluing Them.

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Maybe it’s because I’m a grumpy old Buccaneers football fan. Maybe it’s because I’ve watched decades of football. Or maybe it’s a combination of both, but ranking the “best” teams after 2 weeks seems like a collosal waste of time. The only thing worse than rankingss are fans who feel slighted because their team isn’t ranked higher.

News flash. This isn’t college football where team rankings actually matter. The Bucs are playing good football but to proclaim them Super Bowl contenders seems a bit silly. Most of us have watched enough football to know how quickly a season can go south.

Coordinators know how to make the necessary adjustments to stop teams best plays once they have enough game tape to review. That’s why these early rankings are even more laughable.

I love the physicality that the Bucs have shown, but I still have concerns about the guard positions. Last week vs the Lions, they were whipped and Skule wasn’t the only one at fault.

The Bucs will earn whatever record they have at the end of this season and hopefully that leads to a playoff birth. And please let’s not talk about the “if the playoffs started today talk…..”

Go Bucs!

