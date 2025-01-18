NFL Divisional Playoffs: Eckel picks the slate

RANT SPORTS – NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND KICKS OFF SATURDAY

Just as it was a week ago with four of the six wild-card games being rematches of regular-season games, three of this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round games are also rematches.

Saturday night’s game between Washington and Detroit is the only meeting that has not already been played this season.

There were three mild upsets in the wild-card round and one road winner. What’s in store this weekend? Let’s take a look.

NFL Divisional Round Saturday Afternoon

Houston (+9) at Kansas City

The Texans, and the combination of head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, won for the second consecutive year in the opening round.

And for the second consecutive year they face a much tougher game in the second round. Last year it was Baltimore and a 34-10 loss. This year it’s the going for the Three-Peat Chiefs.

These two met just about a month ago and KC won at home, 27-19. It was close for a while and the Chiefs put it away late. Expect a similar result, Saturday afternoon.

It’s going to be cold outside at Arrowhead Stadium, which is never good for visiting dome team. And what’s worse is facing a rested and healthy Patrick Mahomes.

Houston’s season ends and the Three-Peat Dream lives at least another week.

Kansas City 26, Houston 14

NFL Divisional Round Saturday Night

Washington (+10) at Detroit

This is a really bad spot for Washington. It will be making its third straight road trip (Dallas, Tampa Bay) and on a short week. Washington beat Tampa last Sunday night.

Over the past two seasons, 12 teams have gone on the road three straight weeks, only one managed to go 3-0. That was Minnesota with wins at Jacksonville, Tennessee and Chicago earlier this season. Note the Chicago game went to overtime. So it can be done, it’s just not probable.

Detroit is rested and starting to get some injured players back as well. It’s been a great season for Dan Quinn’s team and rookie QB Jayden Daniels. It just comes to an end in Motown as the Lions get ready for the NFC title game.

Detroit 41, Washington 21

NFL Divisional Round

Sunday Afternoon

Los Angeles (+6) at Philadelphia

Earlier in the season the Eagles went out to L.A. and easily took care of the Rams, 37-20.

Los Angeles wasn’t playing very well then. It is now.

The Rams are 6-1 since that loss to Philly and the only loss was to Seattle the final week of the regular season when they rested their starters.

Weather could be a factor in this one, as snow is expected just before the start of the game. That doesn’t bode well for Rams QB Matthew Stafford and the team from Southern California.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts knocked off some rust last week in the win over Green Bay and should be ready to roll against a young, but talented Rams defense.

Philadelphia 24, Los Angeles 17

NFL Divisional Round Sunday Night

Baltimore (-1) at Buffalo

This is the game of the week.

Two former Andy Reid assistants — John Harbaugh (Baltimore) and Sean McDermott (Buffalo) — will battle to see who will likely meet the old boss in the AFC title game.

Baltimore put a 35-10 beating on the Bills in Baltimore early in the season. It would be a surprise if that were to happen again.

It should come down to the fourth quarter, probably late fourth quarter. After Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry give the Ravens the lead, Josh Allen gets it back for Buffalo as time expires.

I have to come clean here: I picked Buffalo to win the Super Bowl before the season, so I can’t change now.

Buffalo 27, Baltimore 24

Playoff Record: 4-2