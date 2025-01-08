NHL Insights: Decoding Hockey Stick Trends

By: Justin Lafleur

When it comes to NHL hockey, the game is so skilled and fast that even the smallest details can make a big difference. Hockey sticks have undergone a technological evolution unparalleled in sports, transitioning from heavy wooden construction to featherlight composites that redefine agility and performance. At HockeyStickFittings.com, we’ve delved into the weeds and ran the numbers considering the current stick selections of all players across the league focusing on kick point preferences, brand popularity, and top models.

Kickpoint: The Hidden Impact on Shot Mechanics

A hockey stick’s kickpoint is the spot on the shaft where it flexes most during a shot, dictating how energy is stored and released. This critical feature influences the balance between quickness of the shot release and power.

Low kickpoint (37%): The most popular choice across all positions. Wingers are the biggest fans with 40% adoption as they need to be prolific from in-close and tight spaces. Surprisingly, low kickpoint sticks also see significant usage among defensemen even though they are known to sacrifice some power. This reflects a clear trend in the modern NHL: the ability to release a quick shot from anywhere is now more valuable than having the hardest shot in the league. Don’t you also find there are less and less slap shots taken ? Well, the numbers agree.

Mid kickpoint (29%): Defensemen see increased usage of the mid kickpoint (33%) for their powerful slap shots and the ability to clear the puck with force. They simply don’t have as big of a need for precision out there and prefer the added power. Plenty of forwards also still use mid kickpoint sticks. While not specifically investigated, there is anecdotal increased usage among smaller-sized players seeking extra power as well as older veterans as it is the traditional choice. In general, this suggests the mid kickpoint is the hammer while the low kickpoint is the scalpel.

Hybrid kickpoint (34%): Hybrid kickpoint sticks strike a balance between quickness and power, making them a versatile choice for players who aren’t likely to take a majority of their shots from one location of the ice. So it is not surprising that centers lead the adoption at 36% as they generally need to be effective at both ends of the ice accomplishing tasks more alike of a defenseman and some more alike a pure forward. Technically, this is possible with the relatively recent dual flex profile technology improvements or more simply with a larger flex area.

Brand Wars: Who Dominates the Ice?

The NHL is a battlefield not just for players but also for brands competing to be the stick of choice. The current standings:

CCM (44%): CCM leads the NHL stick market thanks to its relentless innovation, adaptability across positions, and trusted durability. Their Jetspeed and Trigger lines cater to diverse playstyles, while collaborations with stars like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby ensure player-driven design and plenty of fans out there who want to trust the same stick as their idol.

Bauer (37%): Bauer's reputation for lightweight designs, R&D and performance-driven engineering makes it a favorite among elite players. Nathan MacKinnon and Kirill Kaprizov are among Bauer's marquee athletes, showcasing the brand's commitment to power and precision. The Bauer Vapor Hyperlite 2 and Bauer Nexus Tracer are two of the most widely used sticks in the NHL.

Warrior (14%): Known for its specialized features, Warrior appeals to players with specific performance needs. They claim a moderate share at 14%. Erik Karlsson and Jake Guentzel are notable users of the Warrior Covert QR6 Pro , a stick built for agility and quickness that weighs just 380g.

True (4%) & Sherwood (1%): Though holding more niche-type market shares, True and Sherwood maintain loyal followings. Long praised by customers for near-top performance at a much better price, both are gaining ground in the NHL with young players.

Top Stick Models: The Sticks NHL Stars Trust

Certain stick models stand out for their widespread use among NHL players, offering a mix of cutting-edge technology and player endorsement that cements their place at the top. The players mentioned as users are the ones who currently have the most points this season.

CCM Jetspeed FT7 Pro Adopted by: Sam Reinhart, Dylan Strome, and over 150 others

Sam Reinhart, Dylan Strome, and over 150 others Why it stands out: Known for its exceptional speed and versatility, this stick is a go-to for players who need to adapt to different playstyles and positions. The Jetspeed line has been a staple in the NHL for years and is by far the most adopted hybrid kickpoint stick. Bauer Vapor Hyperlite 2 Adopted by: Jesper Bratt, Martin Necas, and over 110 players

Jesper Bratt, Martin Necas, and over 110 players Why it stands out: Ultra-lightweight and engineered for a lightning-quick release, this stick caters to fast-paced forwards who need precision in tight spaces. Bauer Nexus Tracer Adopted by: Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and 100+ players

Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and 100+ players Why it stands out: With its balanced feel and versatility, the Nexus Tracer is ideal for players looking for consistent performance across all situations.

The Value of a Stick Fitting

While the NHL trends and player endorsements are fascinating and may influence your final decision, copying your favorite player’s stick choice is not a guaranteed path to success. What works for Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon might not be the best fit for you. More importantly, there are several other key decisions to make when selecting a stick that we have not even scratched the surface of yet here. Thankfully there is a free smart fitting algorithm over at HockeyStickFittings.com that can handle this for you. A few simple inputs about yourself and your game are all it takes. Be sure to take a look at the insights page too for a deeper dive into the data behind this article.