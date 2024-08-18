Nicole Auerbach will return as lead insider on the Big Ten College Countdown and other platforms.

Nicole Auerbach will return as lead insider on the Big Ten College Countdown football studio show and will expand her role to include multiple college sports across NBC Sports linear and digital platforms, it was announced today.

“After a great start last season, we look forward to Nicole expanding her insider role to include college basketball, while also adding a podcast and written content as we continue to deliver in-depth college sports coverage across our platforms,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, NBC Sports Production.

“It’s a dream come true to work with NBC Sports across all of their college sports platforms,” Auerbach said. “I’ve always prided myself on my ability to break – and explain – the biggest news while also telling stories about the human side of sports, and NBC Sports is the perfect home for me to do both. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Auerbach, who has covered college football and basketball for numerous outlets since 2011, joined NBC Sports in 2023 as the lead college football insider. She appears weekly on NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show and across college football programming on NBC Sports platforms, providing the latest from the players, coaches and schools that are making news each week.

In addition to her role on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show, Auerbach will serve as lead insider on NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage, which includes the Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10.

She will also cover the national college sports landscape in regular columns and in a new podcast for NBC Sports Digital platforms.

Auerbach will continue her role as a host for SiriusXM.

