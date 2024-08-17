NFL Preseason Odds and Spreads for Week 2 with Carlos SME!!

Though the preseason games this weekend won’t impact the regular season standings, bettors remain eager to place wagers on these exhibition matches. That’s because these games still present opportunities for substantial earnings if you select the right teams.

For those backing teams on the moneyline or following expert advice like SPREADS wagering philosophy, there are plenty of markets to explore.

Let’s examine the Week 2 lines for the 2024 NFL preseason.

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots need to win by more than 2.5 points for a payout; Eagles cover if they come within that margin)

Saturday, August 17

Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens (noon, NFL+)

Point Spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Bears -6.5 (Bears need to win by more than 6.5 points for a payout; Bengals cover if they come within that margin)

New York Giants @ Houston Texans (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Texans -3 (Texans need to win by more than 3 points for a payout; Giants cover if they come within that margin)

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs need to win by more than 6.5 points for a payout; Lions cover if they come within that margin)

Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns need to win by more than 4.5 points for a payout; Vikings cover if they come within that margin)

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans need to win by more than 1.5 points for a payout; Seahawks cover if they come within that margin)

Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Colts -3 (Colts need to win by more than 3 points for a payout; Cardinals cover if they come within that margin)

Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins need to win by more than 1.5 points for a payout; Commanders cover if they come within that margin)

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers need to win by more than 4.5 points for a payout; Bills cover if they come within that margin)

New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets need to win by more than 1.5 points for a payout; Panthers cover if they come within that margin)

Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers (7:05 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers need to win by more than 1.5 points for a payout; Rams cover if they come within that margin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (7:30 p.m., NFL+)

Point Spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars need to win by more than 3 points for a payout; Buccaneers cover if they come within that margin)

Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders (10 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders need to win by more than 7 points for a payout; Cowboys cover if they come within that margin)

Sunday, August 18

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos (8 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Broncos -7 (Broncos need to win by more than 7 points for a payout; Packers cover if they come within that margin)

New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point Spread: Saints -1.5 (Saints need to win by more than 1.5 points for a payout; Niners cover if they come within that margin)

