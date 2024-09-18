No. 1 Spartans Stop In Valdosta For South Region Crossover After Successful Stint In San Antonio

Valdosta State is hosting the annual NCAA South Region Crossover between the Gulf South Conference and the Sunshine State Conference. Florida Southern is joining Tampa in representing the SSC while Valdosta State and West Florida are playing on behalf of the GSC.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Valdosta State

Tampa: 6-0 | Valsota State: 6-2

Friday, Sept. 20 – 6:00 PM EDT

The Complex | Valdosta, GA.

No. 1 Tampa vs. West Florida

Tampa: 3-0 | West Florida 5-3

Friday, Sept. 21 – 3:00 PM EDT

The Complex | Valdosta, GA.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS:

Tampa is now 6-0 in 2024 after sweeping both St. Mary’s and East Central, and only dropping one set to Anderson last weekend, in San Antonio.

The Spartans’ 59 kills through 4 sets against Anderson (S.C.) is the second most of an SSC team this season (Tampa vs. Texas Woman’s is first with 69).

Rachel Gregg now leads Tampa and is currently fourth across the SSC with a hitting percentage of .429.

now leads Tampa and is currently fourth across the SSC with a hitting percentage of .429. Zoey Seput and Gregg were named to the All-Tournament team at the Rattler Invitational.

and were named to the All-Tournament team at the Rattler Invitational. Three Spartans are ranked in the top 8 of kills per set throughout the SSC: Kalli Cors (4.11), Tess Schrenger (3.63), and Nathaly Perez (3.47).

(4.11), (3.63), and (3.47). Seput currently ranks first in the SSC in assists per set (11.10) and was just awarded SSC Setter of the Week for the first time in her career.

currently ranks first in the SSC in assists per set (11.10) and was just awarded SSC Setter of the Week for the first time in her career. Cors ranks second in the SSC in kills per set while teammate JJ Ramirez is second in digs per set (4.25).

SCOUTING REPORT VALDOSTA STATE:

Valdosta State is 6-2 on the season after competing in two tournaments.

The Blazers just returned from the St. Leo Invitational where they trounced all opponents, winning 12 of 14 sets.

Kaia Baker and Lily Grover currently sit at first and seventh in the GSC in total digs with 133 and 99, respectively.

and currently sit at first and seventh in the GSC in total digs with 133 and 99, respectively. One of the Blazers two losses came at the hands of familial SSC face, Rollins.

SERIES HISTORY:

UTampa is 9-0 all-time against Valdosta State, dating back to 2001.

The Spartans face the Blazers for the first time since 2019.

SCOUTING REPORT WEST FLORIDA:

The Argonauts just hosted their Outback Invitational where they split their 4 games, falling to SSC opponent Florida Tech.

West Florida is 5-3 on the season thus far.

Senior Damyah Joyner has a hitting percentage of .396 and 86 kills, currently ranked second and fifth, respectively in the GSC.

has a hitting percentage of .396 and 86 kills, currently ranked second and fifth, respectively in the GSC. With 10.84 assists per set, Gabi Moulton, a sophomore setter is leading the GSC with 87 more assists than the second-ranked player.

SERIES HISTORY: