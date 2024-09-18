St. Leo #11 Ranked Women’s Golf Moves Up One Spot After Day Two of the DBU Classic

Saint Leo University women’s golf jumped up a spot in the team standings after day two of the DBU Classic, hosted by #1 Dallas Baptist. #11 Saint Leo women’s golf shot a +3 as a team in the second round. The Lions have a lot of ground to make up to catch #1 Dallas Baptist who leads the team leaderboard with a -14. The final round of the DBU Classic is set to tee off in the morning from the Wildhorse Golf Club in Denton, Texas.

Freshman Iza Stahlevi led the Lions on day two as she shot a -2 for the first time in her young collegiate career. Stahlevi sits in a tie for ninth place with junior Olivia Deakins who carded par for the second straight round. Pia Perthen shot two over to slide a few spots in the leaderboard as she shot par on the back nine.

Madeleine Pytura carded a +3 to finish the second round in a tie for 33rd place to round out the Lions scores.

SAINT LEO 292-291 583 +7 5th

Iza Stahlevi 74-70 E t-9th

Olivia Deakins 72-72 E t-9th

Pia Perthen 72-74 +2 t-18th

Madeleine Pytura 74-75 +5 t-33rd

Maya Cote 74-80 +10 t-54th

UP NEXT

The final round of the DBU Classic begins in the morning. Shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. Click here for live results of the three-day tournament in Texas.

