Opinion: Buccaneers Have A Coaching Competence Issue

The 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a team of highs and lows. Early in the season the team took out top teams like the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Washington Commanders. Then the Pewter Pirates struggled against lesser competition like the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

So what is the cause of this? Host of “The Aftermath“, and “The Bucs Report Pregame Show” AJ Turn-Up has a theory…

Preparation is “the action or process of making ready or being made ready for use or consideration.” Urgency is “importance requiring swift action.” Where the hell were these two factors coming into Dallas against an eliminated team from the playoffs? Time after time Bowles preaches being prepared, staying focused, fundamentals, and yet we get the complete opposite.

The Dallas game was an embarrassment, one team was playing as if their season was on the line while the other team packed it up. Breaking news, zone cushion coverage is a disaster for the Buccaneers, and yet Todd Bowles continued to use it. Even when playing Man coverage there was no jamming or pressing the receivers just simply running with the receivers to get burnt. For a “defensive” “—minded coach, Bowles sure seems to lack any intelligence or ability to adjust. The Bucs were getting sliced in the middle of the field as usual, playing too far back, giving a backup mediocre Quarterback in Rush time to dissect the defense.

Outclassed

The pass rush was null and void. The defense was outclassed yet again. The offense was inconsistent but it kept the Bucs alive. At this point, Rachaad White needs to accept he’s nothing more than a backup and the Bucs need to let Bucky Irving take it from here and to hell with personal feelings because at this point the best man needs to be starting. Now this isn’t the entire reason but officiating was piss poor as well that seemed always to favor the Cowboys.

However, this why it was important for Bowles and Liam Coen to coach their players up to starting fast and strong and not leave the game in the hands of the refs at Dallas. Overall, the offense should’ve stuck with the run more and utilized Mike Evans with shorter passes earlier. Coen also needed to have at least 5 plays that had a receiver immediately to throw to since Coen should’ve realized that the Cowboys were going to play aggressively and blitz heavily. Crossing routes would’ve destroyed this Dallas defense.

At this point, its obvious that the Bucs need a leader that can not only adjust but a leader that can help lead these men and not allow social media or the pressure of prime-time games to affect their psyche. The Bucs need a leader that plays to their player’s strengths instead of relying on a scheme, they need a leader that will make sure each player has the same desire to win first and check social media later. The Bucs need a leader that believes in his unit from the starters to the practice squad players. That’s not Todd Bowles

