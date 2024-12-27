RANT SPORTS: We tis the season for college football bowls and frankly there are far too many but ESPN needs the programming so here we are with more games than there are good teams. There is football college, and pro every day now till after the New Year.

How do you qualify for a bowl game?

Generally, teams must win six or more regular games to be bowl eligible, although are if more teams are needed to fill schedule of games. most common exception is five-win, which are ranked according to their Academic Progress Rates (APRs). APR tracks student athlete’s’ likelihood of graduation.

When do we get the CFP Playoff bowls?

All of the former Year’s Six bowls will be used for College Football Playoff in the new 12-team format. The quarterfinals will on December and January 1 at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl. The semifinals will be held at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10, respectively. These six major bowls will continue rotate hosting the CFP Playoffs.

The Friday and Saturday bowl games

Friday, December 27

12 p.m. – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (ESPN)

Oklahoma vs. Navy

3:30 p.m. – Birmingham Bowl (ESPN)

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

7 p.m. – AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN)

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

8 p.m. – DIRECTV Holiday Bowl (FOX)

Syracuse vs. Washington State

10:30 p.m. – SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (ESPN)

Texas A&M vs. USC

Saturday, December 28

11 a.m. – Wasabi Fenway Bowl (ESPN)

North Carolina vs. UConn

12 p.m. – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe bowl (ABC)

Boston College vs. Nebraska

2:15 p.m. – Isleta New Mexico Bowl (ESPN)

TCU vs. Louisiana

3:30 p.m. – Pop-Tarts Bowl (ABC)

Iowa State vs. Miami

4:30 p.m. – Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop (CW Network)

Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State

5:45 p.m. – Go Bowling Military Bowl (ESPN)

East Carolina vs. NC State

7:30 p.m. – Valero Alamo Bowl (ABC)

BYU vs. Colorado

9:15 p.m. – Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (ESPN)

Louisiana Tech vs. Army