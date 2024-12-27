University of Tampa and Eckerd College rank in the Top Ten in the NCAA D-II regional rankings

A couple of Tampa Bay area women’s basketball teams are in the NCAA D-II Top Ten South Regional rankings this week. Tampa (9-2) is second in the poll while their cross bay and Sunshine State Conference rivals from Eckerd with a 6-2 record is the 7th best team in the region.

PlaceSchool (First-Place Votes)W-L Pts.Prev.
1Embry-Riddle (5)9-0501
2Tampa 9-2433
3Lee 9-1394
4Union 8-2335
5Nova Southeastern7-2312
6Eckerd 6-2257
7Alabama Huntsville7-2246
8Barry8-211T10
9West Florida6-379
10Valdosta State6-368

