University of Tampa and Eckerd College rank in the Top Ten in the NCAA D-II regional rankings

A couple of Tampa Bay area women’s basketball teams are in the NCAA D-II Top Ten South Regional rankings this week. Tampa (9-2) is second in the poll while their cross bay and Sunshine State Conference rivals from Eckerd with a 6-2 record is the 7th best team in the region.

Place School (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1 Embry-Riddle (5) 9-0 50 1 2 Tampa 9-2 43 3 3 Lee 9-1 39 4 4 Union 8-2 33 5 5 Nova Southeastern 7-2 31 2 6 Eckerd 6-2 25 7 7 Alabama Huntsville 7-2 24 6 8 Barry 8-2 11 T10 9 West Florida 6-3 7 9 10 Valdosta State 6-3 6 8