University of Tampa and Eckerd College rank in the Top Ten in the NCAA D-II regional rankings

A couple of Tampa Bay area women’s basketball teams are in the NCAA D-II Top Ten South Regional rankings this week. Tampa (9-2) is second in the poll while their cross bay and Sunshine State Conference rivals from Eckerd with a 6-2 record is the 7th best team in the region.
|Place
|School (First-Place Votes)
|W-L
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Embry-Riddle (5)
|9-0
|50
|1
|2
|Tampa
|9-2
|43
|3
|3
|Lee
|9-1
|39
|4
|4
|Union
|8-2
|33
|5
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|7-2
|31
|2
|6
|Eckerd
|6-2
|25
|7
|7
|Alabama Huntsville
|7-2
|24
|6
|8
|Barry
|8-2
|11
|T10
|9
|West Florida
|6-3
|7
|9
|10
|Valdosta State
|6-3
|6
|8